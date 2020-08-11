Coronavirus tracker: Novavax boasts billion-plus shot capacity by 2021; Russia's world-first nod for COVID-19 vaccine sparks concern

Novavax expects to have capacity for billions of COVID-19 shots by next year—more than enough to meet U.S. demand, the company's chief medical officer said. Russia triggered alarms with its world-first vaccine approval based on the equivalent of phase 1 data.

Meanwhile, Merck & Co. may not be the fastest in the vaccine race, but it thinks its shot will win out on efficacy, and it's eyeing an inoculation that works after a single dose, too.

LabCorp plans to offer free antibody tests for the next three months in a bid to collect blood plasma for potential coronavirus treatments. Plus, Samsung Biologics is plotting a massive expansion in South Korea, thanks to a COVID-19 revenue boost.

The worldwide case count had climbed past 20.1 million Tuesday afternoon, with more than 737,000 reported deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 dashboard.

Please read below for the latest updates. Daily COVID-19 tracker entries from April 21 through August 11 can be found here. Entries from Jan. 30 through April 20 are here.

UPDATED: Tuesday, August 11 at 3:15 p.m. ET

Novavax expects to have capacity for "well over a couple billion" COVID-19 vaccines next year—enough to single-handedly meet U.S. demand, pegged at 500 million to 600 million doses, chief medical officer Filip Dubovsky said. Novavax aims to start a phase 2 study in Australia and the U.S. this month and kick off large-scale production in early 2021. Story

Russia announced the world-first approval of a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, but health experts blasted the move as a political stunt and warned about the potential dangers of an unproven inoculation. Dubbed Sputnik V, the shot was developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Research Institute and has only gone through phase 1 testing, according to the WHO's vaccine tracker. Experts say the move puts healthcare workers and others at risk, and former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said it could be an attempt "to goad [the] U.S. into early action on [its] vaccine." Story

Merck has focused on proven tech, not speed, in its hunt for a COVID-19 vaccine, and now it's aiming for convenience, too, hoping to churn out a shot that works after a single dose, EVP and R&D chief Roger Perlmutter said. Other major shot makers like Moderna and Pfizer are eyeing two doses for their vaccines to work, while Johnson & Johnson is testing its shot in single and multidose regimens.

In a bid to boost blood plasma donations, testing giant LabCorp is offering a "no charge" COVID-19 antibody testing program for the next three months, using Roche's Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 test. Several biopharmas—such as Takeda—are eyeing convalescent plasma as a COVID-19 treatment. Story

With demand for Samsung's therapeutics skyrocketing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has plotted a $2 billion "Super Plant" at its Incheon, South Korea, hub, plus an additional campus in Incheon that will serve as a global R&D center, the company said. In April, Samsung penned a $362 million deal with Vir Biotechnology to boost manufacturing of the biotech's COVID-fighting monoclonal antibody program, with plans to potentially start commercial production in 2021—and that's just one of the deals spurring the company to expand. Story

