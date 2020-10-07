Israel's Mapi Pharma sets aside manufacturing space to boost country's COVID-19 jab supply

Israeli flag
Mapi Pharma operates a Jerusalem vaccines plant once owned by Johnson & Johnson. (Tiia Monto/CC BY-SA 3.0)

With the end of the year fast approaching, nations are looking for ways to secure enough supply of a potential COVID-19 vaccine to meet demand from their citizens. For Israeli drugmaker Mapi Pharma, meeting that demand means dedicating space at a Jerusalem facility to chip into the effort. 

Mapi will dedicate capacity at its finished-dose vaccine manufacturing plant in the Jerusalem Har-Hotzim technology park to help boost the country's supply of COVID-19 shots, it said Wednesday. 

Originally established by Johnson & Johnson as a sterile filling site, Mapi's Jerusalem plant has seen $100 million in total investment to bring it online. Mapi is currently working on installing a new fill-finish line at the plant for sterile liquids and inhalable powders. 

Webinar

Hit-to-Lead Optimization Strategy in Drug Discovery: Life Sciences, Drug Discovery & Development, Preclinical

In vitro biochemical assays make the high throughput screening of large compound libraries possible – but without a strong hit-to-lead process, time and money are often wasted seeking out the most promising starting points. Join us to learn best practices for triaging hits & focusing efforts.

On top of the manufacturing space, Mapi will open its cold-chain storage capacity for Israel, boosting a global supply chain the company called "limited" in a release. 

Mapi is in discussions with "major" COVID-19 vaccine developers and other nations to support its plans, the company said.

RELATED: Indian vaccine giant pledges 100M more coronavirus shots as part of Gates-funded troika

Read more on
COVID-19 vaccine supply aseptic filling manufacturing Israel AstraZeneca Novavax Serum Institute of India

Suggested Articles

FDA Building 2
Marketing

FDA ad watchdog slaps two pharmas with warning letters

FDA warning letters reprimanded Nephron Pharma for suspect emails and Nalpropion Pharma for a Google link promoting obesity med Contrave.

by Beth Snyder Bulik
opdivo
Marketing

BMS' Opdivo posts first-in-class win in pre-surgery NSCLC

Pre-surgery use of Opdivo and chemotherapy helped significantly more NSCLC patients to show no evidence of cancer cells in their resected tissue.

by Angus Liu
A bottle and syringe that include a dose of remdesivir
Manufacturing

Gilead Sciences ships more remdesivir to EU amid shortages

Gilead Sciences is shipping more doses of its antiviral COVID-19 therapy remdesivir to the EU to battle a rash of spot shortages for the drug.

by Kyle Blankenship