Israel's Mapi Pharma sets aside manufacturing space to boost country's COVID-19 jab supply

With the end of the year fast approaching, nations are looking for ways to secure enough supply of a potential COVID-19 vaccine to meet demand from their citizens. For Israeli drugmaker Mapi Pharma, meeting that demand means dedicating space at a Jerusalem facility to chip into the effort.

Mapi will dedicate capacity at its finished-dose vaccine manufacturing plant in the Jerusalem Har-Hotzim technology park to help boost the country's supply of COVID-19 shots, it said Wednesday.

Originally established by Johnson & Johnson as a sterile filling site, Mapi's Jerusalem plant has seen $100 million in total investment to bring it online. Mapi is currently working on installing a new fill-finish line at the plant for sterile liquids and inhalable powders.

Webinar Hit-to-Lead Optimization Strategy in Drug Discovery: Life Sciences, Drug Discovery & Development, Preclinical In vitro biochemical assays make the high throughput screening of large compound libraries possible – but without a strong hit-to-lead process, time and money are often wasted seeking out the most promising starting points. Join us to learn best practices for triaging hits & focusing efforts. Watch the Webinar

On top of the manufacturing space, Mapi will open its cold-chain storage capacity for Israel, boosting a global supply chain the company called "limited" in a release.

Mapi is in discussions with "major" COVID-19 vaccine developers and other nations to support its plans, the company said.

RELATED: Indian vaccine giant pledges 100M more coronavirus shots as part of Gates-funded troika