Roche drops $500M into new global operations hub, with 500 jobs to follow

After watching its rheumatoid arthritis med Actemra go up on in flames in COIVD-19 trials, Swiss drugmaker Roche opted to sign an August antibody manufacturing pact with Regeneron. Now, seeking to get its manufacturing house in order, Roche is splashing the pot on a new global operations hub in Canada.

Roche will dole out $500 million over five years for a global technical operations center at its Canadian pharma headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, the drugmaker said last week.

The hub will aim to hire 200 workers by the end of 2020 in supply chain, quality and other regulatory functions, Roche said. The facility will then add 300 more workers by 2023.

Roche's addition at its existing Mississauga site will not manufacture drugs itself, but will support operations and supply across the drugmaker's 13 plants and 11 sites around the world, a Roche spokeswoman said. The Mississauga campus now houses Roche's Canadian commercial unit as well as product development, global procurement and pharma informatics, the company said.

Most recently, Roche joined a major pact with New York's Regeneron in August to help produce and commercialize a COVID-19 antibody cocktail, dubbed REGN-COV2, that is currently under FDA review for an emergency use authorization in moderate-to-severe patients.

Under a seven-year licensing deal, Regeneron and Roche will each reserve manufacturing capacity for the therapy in preparation for future regulatory approvals, with Regeneron handling the U.S. rollout and Roche taking on distribution elsewhere. Roche will set aside up to 100,000 liters of bioreactor capacity to meet its end of the agreement with Regeneron roping off 40,000 liters, according to a securities filing. The deal allows for more space to be set aside in case of future need. The partners expect to churn out 650,000 to 2 million treatment doses, or 4 million to 8 million preventive doses, of the cocktail each year, Regeneron said. Final dosages are still being worked out in clinical trials and could change those figures. Manufacturing capacity is a major challenge for COVID-19 antibodies, which are typically expensive and time-intensive to produce. Earlier this month, former FDA Scott Gottlieb forecast the industry would need to produce between 300,000 and 400,000 doses of antibody therapies each month to meet potential demand and said the industry was "too late" on scaling up to hit orders this year.

