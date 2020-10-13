Eli Lilly taps Fujifilm to chip in on COVID-19 antibody manufacturing as it awaits FDA's emergency use decision

Shortly after rolling out interim data on its COVID-19 antibody hopeful, Eli Lilly last week sent the therapy ahead to the FDA for a potential emergency nod. If the antibody crosses the finish line, Lilly can expect a huge surge in demand—and it's bringing in a manufacturing partner to help out.

Lilly has signed on Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to rev up manufacturing of one of its COVID-19 antibodies for distribution to low- and middle-income countries, the Japanese manufacturer said last week.

Fujifilm will reserve production capacity at its Hillerød, Denmark biologics site, with commercial manufacturing set to begin in April, the company said. The facility holds six 20,000-liter bioreactors and will double in capacity as part of a $928M expansion project announced in June.

SPONSORED BY CBSET & CILCARE White Paper: Why Test Your COVID-19 Therapies for Auditory Safety? Repurposing approved compounds for COVID-19 can expedite regulatory review, but changing formulation, dosing, and administration route may add risks. Learn how preclinical ototoxicity assessment can help you avoid clinical and financial risks. Download Now

The agreement falls under the umbrella of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation-funded COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, which aims to distribute affordable therapeutics to developing nations.

RELATED: Eli Lilly rushes to FDA with its COVID-19 antibody for emergency green light, reveals new cocktail therapy data

Lilly, along with New York's Regeneron, is seeking an emergency use authorization for its potential antibody therapy despite some mixed interim results from a pivotal phase 2 trial. Last week, Lilly announced it would seek the FDA's emergency approval for one of its antibodies, LY-CoV555, after data showed the antibody was tied to a lower rate of hospitalization in patients recently diagnosed with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19. However, two of the three doses tested in the study, including the highest studied in trial, failed to beat placebo in terms of reducing viral load at the 11-day mark. The drugmaker is also testing an antibody cocktail for use in COVID-19 patients but will wait until November to seek the administration's approval.