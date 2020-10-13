Eli Lilly taps Fujifilm to chip in on COVID-19 antibody manufacturing as it awaits FDA's emergency use decision

Eli Lilly
Eli Lilly filed its COVID-19 antibody for the FDA's emergency use authorization last week. (Eli Lilly)

Shortly after rolling out interim data on its COVID-19 antibody hopeful, Eli Lilly last week sent the therapy ahead to the FDA for a potential emergency nod. If the antibody crosses the finish line, Lilly can expect a huge surge in demand—and it's bringing in a manufacturing partner to help out. 

Lilly has signed on Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to rev up manufacturing of one of its COVID-19 antibodies for distribution to low- and middle-income countries, the Japanese manufacturer said last week. 

Fujifilm will reserve production capacity at its Hillerød, Denmark biologics site, with commercial manufacturing set to begin in April, the company said. The facility holds six 20,000-liter bioreactors and will double in capacity as part of a $928M expansion project announced in June.

SPONSORED BY CBSET & CILCARE

White Paper: Why Test Your COVID-19 Therapies for Auditory Safety?

Repurposing approved compounds for COVID-19 can expedite regulatory review, but changing formulation, dosing, and administration route may add risks. Learn how preclinical ototoxicity assessment can help you avoid clinical and financial risks.

The agreement falls under the umbrella of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation-funded COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, which aims to distribute affordable therapeutics to developing nations. 

RELATED: Eli Lilly rushes to FDA with its COVID-19 antibody for emergency green light, reveals new cocktail therapy data

Read more on
COVID-19 antibodies antibody drugs manufacturing Eli Lilly Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Fujifilm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals AstraZeneca

Suggested Articles

Wooden gavel over small pile of multi-colored pills on dark background.
Pharma

J&J adds $1B to opioid lawsuits settlement pool

The $1 billion came on top of the $4 billion the company has set aside a year ago.

by Angus Liu
wolk
Pharma

J&J defies pandemic as Stelara, Darzalex fuel Q3 growth

Some see the doctor's office as a no-go zone and clinical trials have endured plenty of pandemic delays, but J&J still delivered Q3 pharma growth.

by Eric Sagonowsky
A picture of donated plasma
Manufacturing

Takeda starts manufacturing COVID-19 plasma therapy: report

Scaling up won't be typical for pharma, as Takeda's CEO notes. It depends on plasma donations, so the company doesn't know how many doses it can…

by Angus Liu