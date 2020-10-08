Pfizer, BioNTech bring on Germany's Rentschler for purification of mRNA-based coronavirus shot

Pfizer and BioNTech are in the home stretch for a late-stage clinical trial of their mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, with data expected next month. But as logistical challenges dog the partners' prospects, a German manufacturer is jumping on board to help lighten the load.

Pfizer and BioNTech have reached a deal with German contract manufacturer Rentschler Biopharma to handle the downstream purification process for the pair's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, the companies said Thursday.

Rentschler's work at its Laupheim, Germany facility will be to remove impurities from Pfizer and BioNTech's manufactured mRNA, leaving the purified drug substance that is later added to medium and bottled, the CDMO said. This process helps ensure the safety of the finished vaccine, according to Rentschler, and ensures the highest amount of viable mRNA is harvested.

Webinar Hit-to-Lead Optimization Strategy in Drug Discovery: Life Sciences, Drug Discovery & Development, Preclinical In vitro biochemical assays make the high throughput screening of large compound libraries possible – but without a strong hit-to-lead process, time and money are often wasted seeking out the most promising starting points. Join us to learn best practices for triaging hits & focusing efforts. Watch the Webinar

On top of its COVID-19 work, Rentschler will also handle "small-batch" manufacturing for a range of BioNTech's other mRNA clinical-stage projects, Rentschler said.

Pfizer and BioNTech's mRNA-based vaccine from its BNT162 program has emerged as a frontrunner in the race for a COVID-19 vaccine with phase 3 human trials currently ongoing and a readout expected as early as November.

RELATED: Pfizer, Moderna's coronavirus shot rollouts could freeze up, experts say, citing cold-storage needs