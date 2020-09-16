Valneva signs manufacturing partner to produce adjuvant for COVID-19 vaccine

valneva
Valneva stole the spotlight in the COVID-19 race with a $1.6 billion supply deal with the U.K. earlier this week. (Valneva)

French drugmaker Valneva hasn't captured the global attention of some of its larger counterparts in the race for a COVID-19 vaccine, but a recent billion-dollar deal with the U.K. helped put the company on the map. Now, in a step toward meeting that lofty work order, Valneva has signed on a U.S. manufacturing partner.

Valneva inked a deal with Berkeley, California-based Dynavax to churn out enough adjuvant used in Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine for 190 million doses by 2025, the partners said this week. 

Dynavax will produce an initial order of CgP 1018, the adjuvant used in Valneva's VLA2001 vaccine, for 100 million doses, which will be delivered by 2021. Valneva holds an additional option for the equivalent of 90 million doses by 2025, the company said in a release.

Virtual Roundtable

ESMO Post Show: Highlights from the Virtual Conference

Cancer experts and pharma execs will break down the headline-making data from ESMO, sharing their insights and analysis around the conference’s most closely watched studies. This discussion will examine how groundbreaking research unveiled over the weekend will change clinical practice and prime drugs for key new indications, and panelists will fill you in on the need-to-know takeaways from oncology’s hottest fields. Register today.

Financial terms of the deal were not released. A Valneva spokesperson could not be reached for comment by press time.

Valneva's pact with Dynavax supplements the drugmaker's recent deal with the U.K. to produce up to 190 million doses of VLA2001 for that nation's population by 2025. 

RELATED: Valneva signs $1.6B supply, development agreement with U.K. for coronavirus vaccine hopeful

Read more on
COVID-19 vaccine supply manufacturing manufacturing agreement Valneva United Kingdom Dynavax

Suggested Articles

bancel
Vaccines

Moderna expects to see COVID vaccine efficacy data in November

With its phase 3 trial moving right along, Moderna is expecting efficacy data in November—likely after Pfizer and BioNTech, but before everyone else.

by Eric Sagonowsky
hhs
Marketing

Pfizer plans DTC effort to pitch COVID-19 vaccine safety

Pfizer, GSK, BIO and others are all planning vaccine messages for fall.

by Beth Snyder Bulik
Manufacturing

BioNTech eyes up to 750M COVID vaccine doses with Novartis buy

BioNTech expects a quick turnaround once the transaction closes and plans to produce up to 250 million doses of BNT162b2 in the first half of 2021.

by Angus Liu