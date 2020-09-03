AstraZeneca signs on Albany Molecular to help boost COVID-19 shot production
AstraZeneca is building its network of manufacturing partners for the University of Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine frontrunner. (Pixabay)
British drugmaker AstraZeneca is on a mission to lock in as many manufacturing partners as possible to support a planned global rollout for its COVID-19 vaccine frontrunner. A New York CDMO has now jumped on board, and it will commit its Southwestern facility to help pick up the slack.
New York-based Albany Molecular Research will pick up fill-finish duties for "millions of doses" of AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford's adenovirus-based COVID-19 shot at its Albuquerque, New Mexico site, the CDMO said Thursday.
Albany Molecular said it would support production of the vaccine, dubbed AZD1222, through 2021 on "unprecedented manufacturing timelines." Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
AstraZeneca's network of contract manufacturing partners for Oxford's shot continues to grow with the Albany Molecular tie-up as the British drugmaker pieces together a global supply chain that aims to distribute up to 3 billion doses of AZD1222 each year.