AstraZeneca signs on Albany Molecular to help boost COVID-19 shot production

British drugmaker AstraZeneca is on a mission to lock in as many manufacturing partners as possible to support a planned global rollout for its COVID-19 vaccine frontrunner. A New York CDMO has now jumped on board, and it will commit its Southwestern facility to help pick up the slack.

New York-based Albany Molecular Research will pick up fill-finish duties for "millions of doses" of AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford's adenovirus-based COVID-19 shot at its Albuquerque, New Mexico site, the CDMO said Thursday.

Albany Molecular said it would support production of the vaccine, dubbed AZD1222, through 2021 on "unprecedented manufacturing timelines." Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

AstraZeneca's network of contract manufacturing partners for Oxford's shot continues to grow with the Albany Molecular tie-up as the British drugmaker pieces together a global supply chain that aims to distribute up to 3 billion doses of AZD1222 each year.

Earlier this week, AstraZeneca reached a deal with the U.K.'s Oxford Biomedica for an initial $20 million to reserve 1,000 liters of production capacity for AZD1222 for at least 18 months. The three-year manufacturing deal—with the second 18-month reservation optional—expands an initial pact signed in May between the two British companies for just one year and 200 liters of capacity. Oxford Biomedica will set aside space in three manufacturing suites at its growing, 84,000-square-foot Oxbox facility through 2021. AstraZeneca has also inked deals with major CDMO players Catalent and Maryland's Emergent BioSolutions, among others, to rapidly scale up manufacturing for what is likely to be global demand if the vaccine is approved.

