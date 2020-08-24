AbbVie keeps TV ad lead in July, Roche and Pfizer follow in mildly curbed pharma TV market

As both summer and the pandemic wear on, pharma TV advertising may have settled into a groove. That is, TV spending came in slightly lower than usual year over year again in July, but the industry's totals didn't dip nearly as much as those in other industries.

Spending among the top 10 pharma advertisers was $136 million, down 5% from last July’s $144 million, according to real-time TV ad tracker iSpot.tv. That’s a mild contraction compared with expert predictions of 20% or more. Ad buyers expect overall 2020 TV advertising spend to decline by one-fifth from last year because of COVID-19’s economic impact, according to an IAB study in June.

While some pharma brands dial down TV spending, others have been willing to step up in what has been an ongoing trend through the pandemic to date.

For instance, while AbbVie's Rinvoq dropped back, Roche’s multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus jumped up to No. 2 on the list with a TV commercial, “Dear MS,” that debuted in the fall, according to iSpot.tv data.

Roche's move may be fueled in part by the already crowded multiple sclerosis market heating up. Bristol Myers Squibb nabbed FDA approval for Zeposia in May, while Mylan got FDA approval for the first MS oral generic of Biogen’s Tecfidera just last week. Wednesday, Mylan said it was launching the copycat med in spite of pending legal action from Biogen.

AbbVie retained its top TV spending spot in July, although its budget dropped, down more than 40% to $34 million for the month. It also cut down the number of spots it ran to three.

1. Humira

Movement: Stayed same

What is it? AbbVie anti-inflammatory drug

Total estimated spending: $34.1 million (down from $44.3 million in June)

Number of spots: Three (one for arthritis/psoriasis, two for ulcerative colitis/Crohn's)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Body of Proof: Bicycling, Painting, Traveling” (est. $17.8 million)





2. Ocrevus

Movement: Not on list last month

What is it? Roche multiple sclerosis drug

Total estimated spending: $16.2 million

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Dear MS"



3. Xeljanz

Movement: Stayed same

What is it? Pfizer oral rheumatoid arthritis therapy

Total estimated spending: $15.5 million (up from $12.5 million in June)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: "Needles: Sewing" (est. $8 million)



Eliquis

Movement: Up from No. 8

What is it? Pfizer and Bristol Myers Squibb next-gen anticoagulant

Total estimated spending: $13.2 million (up from $9.3 million in June)

Number of spots: Four

Biggest-ticket ad: “What’s Next” (est. $4.1 million)



5. Dupixent

Movement: Down from No. 2

What is it? Regeneron and Sanofi's atopic dermatitis and asthma treatment

Total estimated spending: $11.1 million (down from $13.1 million in June)

Number of spots: Two (one for atopic dermatitis, one for asthma)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Roll Up Your Sleeves: Financial Situation” (est. $5.7 million)



6. Descovy

Movement: Down from No. 5

What is it? Gilead Sciences next-gen PrEP HIV drug

Total estimated spending: $10.7 million (down from $11.3 million in June)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Prep Up”



7. Trulicity

Movement: Down from No. 4

What is it? Eli Lilly GLP-1 diabetes drug

Total estimated spending: $10.2 million (down from $11.5 million in June)

Number of spots: Three

Biggest-ticket ad: “Power: Day of Work: $25 Savings” (est. $8.9 million)



8. Skyrizi

Movement: Up from No. 10

What is it? AbbVie IL-23 next-gen psoriasis treatment

Total estimated spending: $10 million (up from $8.8 million in June)

Number of spots: Four

Biggest-ticket ad: “Swimming” (est. $3.4 million)

9. Rexulti

Movement: Not on list last month

What is it? Otsuka and Lundbeck antipsychotic

Total estimated spending: $7.4 million

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “I’m Fine: Savings Card” (est. $4.6 million)



10. Ozempic

Movement: Down from No. 6

What is it? Novo Nordisk GLP-1 diabetes med

Total estimated spending: $7.2 million (down from $10.8 million in June)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Photographer”