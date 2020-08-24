AbbVie keeps TV ad lead in July, Roche and Pfizer follow in mildly curbed pharma TV market

watching TV
Pharma TV advertising continued to slow slightly in July, with lowered budgets by many brands. (Getty Images)

As both summer and the pandemic wear on, pharma TV advertising may have settled into a groove. That is, TV spending came in slightly lower than usual year over year again in July, but the industry's totals didn't dip nearly as much as those in other industries.

Spending among the top 10 pharma advertisers was $136 million, down 5% from last July’s $144 million, according to real-time TV ad tracker iSpot.tv. That’s a mild contraction compared with expert predictions of 20% or more. Ad buyers expect overall 2020 TV advertising spend to decline by one-fifth from last year because of COVID-19’s economic impact, according to an IAB study in June.

While some pharma brands dial down TV spending, others have been willing to step up in what has been an ongoing trend through the pandemic to date.

Fierce Webinar

Leveraging Innovative Technologies, Best Practices and Strategies to Accelerate Biologics Development and Commercialization

Learn practical implementation of innovative technologies and solutions such as multi-attribute method, modernized cell line development workflow using high-yield cell lines and automated systems, next generation purification resins. The webinar will also showcase best practices and strategies such as phase appropriate quality systems, and integrated drug substance – drug product solutions that leverage standardized technology platforms.

For instance, while AbbVie's Rinvoq dropped back, Roche’s multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus jumped up to No. 2 on the list with a TV commercial, “Dear MS,” that debuted in the fall, according to iSpot.tv data.

Roche's move may be fueled in part by the already crowded multiple sclerosis market heating up. Bristol Myers Squibb nabbed FDA approval for Zeposia in May, while Mylan got FDA approval for the first MS oral generic of Biogen’s Tecfidera just last week. Wednesday, Mylan said it was launching the copycat med in spite of pending legal action from Biogen.

AbbVie retained its top TV spending spot in July, although its budget dropped, down more than 40% to $34 million for the month. It also cut down the number of spots it ran to three.

Overall, the top 10 pharma brands spent $136 million in July, down from $141 million in June and $149 million in May.

1. Humira
Movement: Stayed same
What is it? AbbVie anti-inflammatory drug
Total estimated spending: $34.1 million (down from $44.3 million in June)
Number of spots: Three (one for arthritis/psoriasis, two for ulcerative colitis/Crohn's)
Biggest-ticket ad: “Body of Proof: Bicycling, Painting, Traveling” (est. $17.8 million)

 

2. Ocrevus
Movement: Not on list last month
What is it? Roche multiple sclerosis drug
Total estimated spending: $16.2 million
Number of spots: One
Biggest-ticket ad: “Dear MS"

*Ad not available on iSpot.tv

3. Xeljanz
Movement: Stayed same
What is it? Pfizer oral rheumatoid arthritis therapy
Total estimated spending: $15.5 million (up from $12.5 million in June)
Number of spots: Two
Biggest-ticket ad: "Needles: Sewing" (est. $8 million)


Eliquis
Movement: Up from No. 8
What is it? Pfizer and Bristol Myers Squibb next-gen anticoagulant
Total estimated spending: $13.2 million (up from $9.3 million in June)
Number of spots: Four
Biggest-ticket ad: “What’s Next” (est. $4.1 million)


5. Dupixent
Movement: Down from No. 2
What is it? Regeneron and Sanofi's atopic dermatitis and asthma treatment
Total estimated spending: $11.1 million (down from $13.1 million in June)
Number of spots: Two (one for atopic dermatitis, one for asthma)
Biggest-ticket ad: “Roll Up Your Sleeves: Financial Situation” (est. $5.7 million)


6. Descovy
Movement: Down from No. 5
What is it? Gilead Sciences next-gen PrEP HIV drug
Total estimated spending: $10.7 million (down from $11.3 million in June)
Number of spots: One
Biggest-ticket ad: “Prep Up”


7. Trulicity
Movement: Down from No. 4
What is it? Eli Lilly GLP-1 diabetes drug
Total estimated spending: $10.2 million (down from $11.5 million in June)
Number of spots: Three
Biggest-ticket ad: “Power: Day of Work: $25 Savings” (est. $8.9 million)


8. Skyrizi
Movement: Up from No. 10
What is it? AbbVie IL-23 next-gen psoriasis treatment
Total estimated spending: $10 million (up from $8.8 million in June)
Number of spots: Four
Biggest-ticket ad: “Swimming” (est. $3.4 million)

9. Rexulti
Movement: Not on list last month
What is it? Otsuka and Lundbeck antipsychotic
Total estimated spending: $7.4 million
Number of spots: Two
Biggest-ticket ad: “I’m Fine: Savings Card” (est. $4.6 million)


10. Ozempic
Movement: Down from No. 6
What is it? Novo Nordisk GLP-1 diabetes med
Total estimated spending: $7.2 million (down from $10.8 million in June)
Number of spots: One
Biggest-ticket ad: “Photographer”

Read more on
TV ads DTC advertising COVID-19 AbbVie Humira Roche Ocrevus

Suggested Articles

President Donald Trump gives a speech on HRAs
Pharma

Is the 'deep state' running the FDA? Trump tweet raises concerns

It’s been a contentious week at the FDA following attacks from President Donald Trump and allies intent on changing public opinion about the pandemic.

by Eric Sagonowsky
generic drugs
Pharma Asia

Takeda to sell Japan consumer health unit to for $2.3 billion

Just as GlaxoSmithKline plans to do with its Pfizer consumer health joint venture, Blackstone aims to take the business public in a few years.

by Angus Liu
Moderna manufacturing site
Manufacturing

Moderna nears handshake on EU supply deal for COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna is in "advanced exploratory talks" to provide up to 160 million doses of its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union.

by Kyle Blankenship