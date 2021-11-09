Regeneron and Novo Nordisk hold tight at the top spots on October list of biggest TV ad spenders

The more things change, the more they stay the same. September's top two TV ad spenders stayed put in October. But down the list, there was some shifting, a few dropouts and some reappearances, according to data from real-time TV ad tracker iSpot.tv.

Sanofi and Regeneron retained their place at the top of the leaderboard, spending almost double on anti-inflammatory therapy Dupixent compared to what runner-up Novo Nordisk spent on its diabetes drug Rybelsus.

Ozempic, also from Novo Nordisk and also for diabetes, moved up right below its sister product to No. 3. Novo spent some $4.6 million more on Ozempic ads than it did in September. In total, the pharma spent $34.4 million on the two drugs.

Tiptoeing up behind the other diabetes drugs is Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim's diabetes med, Jardiance, which moved up two spaces to No. 5 with a $13.8 million spend on two ads. Almost two-thirds of that money went to the “We’re On It” campaign, estimated at $8.6 million.

Two antipsychotics are back on the chart. Rexulti, which was last seen at No. 6 in June, is back at No. 4 with two spots and a spend of $15.8 million—more than double what was spent in September. Also, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals’ Latuda, which was last on the charts at No. 8 back in December 2020, showed up at No. 9 last month.

Also jumping back on the list, coming in at No. 7, is Tremfya from Johnson & Johnson, which spent $11.5 million, almost a million less than in September, yet the drug hasn’t made it on to the top-10 list since April.

Humira, AbbVie's immunology drug and at one point the reigning spend champ, is slowly creeping its way back up, moving three spots from 9 to 6.

The total from these 10 big spenders for October checked in at $154.2 million.

1. Dupixent

Movement: No change

What is it? Regeneron and Sanofi IL-4/13 immunology drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $33.1 million (up from $29.2 million in September)

Number of spots: Five (two for atopic dermatitis, three for asthma)

Biggest-ticket ad: “One Step Ahead’ (est. $13.0 million)

2. Rybelsus

Movement: No change

What is it? Novo Nordisk oral GLP-1 diabetes drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $17.9 million (down from $21.1 million in September)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: "Waking Up – Possible" (est. $14.2 million)

3. Ozempic

Movement: Up 2 spots

What is it? Novo Nordisk GLP-1 diabetes drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $16.5 million (up from $11.9 million in September)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: "Pickleball" (est. $16.5 million)

4. Rexulti

Movement: Not listed last month

What is it? Otsuka and Lundbeck antipsychotic

Est. national TV ad spend: $15.8 million (up from $7.3 million in September)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: "On the Outside" (est. $10.8 million)

5. Jardiance

Movement: Up 2 spots

What is it? Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim SGLT2 diabetes drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $13.8 million (up from $11.3 million in September)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: "We’re On It" (est. $8.6 million)

6. Humira

Movement: Up 3 spots

What is it? AbbVie immunology drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $12.7 million (up from $9.8 million in September)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: "Missing" (est. $6.9 million)

7. Tremfya

Movement: Not listed last month

What is it? Johnson & Johnson IL-23 inhibitor for psoriatic disease

Est. national TV ad spend: $11.5 million (down from $12.7 million in September)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: "Emerge – $5 Per Dose" (est. $8.1 million)

8. Regeneron

Movement: Down 2 spots

What is it? Diabetic retinopathy awareness campaign

Est. national TV ad spend: $11.5 million (similar to September)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: "Now Eye See" (est. $11.5 million)

9. Latuda

Movement: Not listed last month

What is it? Sunovion Pharmaceuticals antipsychotic

Est. national TV ad spend: $10.8 million (up from $2.5 million in September)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: "Art – Trapped in a Fog" (est. $10.8 million)

10. Rinvoq

Movement: Down 7 spots

What is it? AbbVie JAK inhibitor for rheumatoid arthritis

Est. national TV ad spend: $10.6 million (down from $18.3 million in September)

Number of spots: Three

Biggest-ticket ad: "Your Mission – Motorcycle" (est. $7.0 million)