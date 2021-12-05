November sees Sanofi-Regeneron dethroned after 6-month rule over TV ad spender list

How the mighty have fallen. Regeneron and Sanofi's IL-4/13 immunology drug, Dupixent, has reigned the monthly top ad-spender charts since May. In November, however, Dupixent tumbled down to No. 7, with more than $23 million slashed from the ad budget for its three ads.

Slipping neatly into the top two spots were October's Nos. 2 and 3, Rybelsus and Ozempic, respectively, both Novo Nordisk GLP-1 diabetes drugs.

The No. 4 spot went to a relative newcomer. GlaxoSmithKline-ViiV’s two-in-one HIV pill Dovato hasn’t been on the charts in over a year, but it was crowned the winner of the #FierceMadness advertising competition for 2021.

GSK-ViiV’s HIV wheelhouse also spun out another first-timer—Cabenuva—with a feel-good spot talking about getting free from a daily HIV pill regime with the once-a-month injectable.

Also new-ish is migraine med Ubrelvy from AbbVie. It had a quick debut at No. 10 back in September 2020 with an ad featuring tennis star Serena Williams as the spokesperson. The new spot again showcases Williams emphasizing how Ubrelvy is the “The-Show-Must-Go-On Migraine Medicine.”

Another drug that regained top-spender cred after a long hiatus is Pfizer’s metastatic breast cancer drug, Ibrance, which last ranked in August 2020.

With five new entries, five of October's drugs were kicked out: Jardiance, Humira, Tremfya, Regeneron and Rinvoq all bid adieu to the top-spending charts, at least for now.

Total spend in November from these top 10 was $107.1 million, a drop of $47.1 million from last October's estimation.

1. Rybelsus

Movement: Up 1 spot

What is it? Novo Nordisk oral GLP-1 diabetes drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $16 million (down from $17.9 million in October)

Number of spots: Three

Biggest-ticket ad: "Waking Up – Possible" (est. $14.2 million)

2. Ozempic

Movement: Up 1 spot

What is it? Novo Nordisk GLP-1 diabetes drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $11.9 million (down from $16.5 million in October)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: "Pickleball" (est. $11.9 million)

3. Dovato

Movement: Not listed last month

What is it? GSK two-in-one HIV pill Dovato

Est. national TV ad spend: $11.8 million (up from $3.8 million in October)

Number of spots: Three

Biggest-ticket ad: “More to Me, Alphonso: As Effective as a Three-Drug Regimen” (est. $8.6 million)

4. Cabenuva

Movement: New

What is it? GSK once-a-month HIV injectable

Est. national TV ad spend: $10.8 million (up from $8.2 million in October)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “A Different Way” (est. $10.8 million)

5. Rexulti

Movement: Down 1 spot

What is it? Otsuka and Lundbeck antipsychotic

Est. national TV ad spend: $10.5 million (down from $15.8 million in October)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “On the Outside” (est. $10.5 million)

6. Trulicity

Movement: Not listed last month

What is it? Eli Lilly GLP-1 diabetes drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $9.9 million (up from $6.5 million in October)

Number of spots: Five

Biggest-ticket ad: “On His Game” (est. $5.8 million)

7. Dupixent

Movement: Down 6 spots

What is it? Regeneron and Sanofi IL-4/13 immunology drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $9.5 million (down from $33.1 million in October)

Number of spots: Three (all asthma)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Du More: Yard Work & Team Work” (est. $4.8 million)

8. Latuda

Movement: Up 1 spot

What is it? Sunovion Pharmaceuticals antipsychotic

Est. national TV ad spend: $9.1 million (down from $10.8 million in October)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Art: Trapped in a Fog” (est. $9.1 million)

9. Ubrelvy

Movement: Not listed last month

What is it? AbbVie oral CGRP for acute migraines

Est. national TV ad spend: $9.1 million (up from $3.3 million in October)

Number of spots: Four

Biggest-ticket ad: “The-Show-Must-Go-On Migraine Medicine” (est. $3.8 million)

10. Ibrance

Movement: Not listed last month

What is it? Pfizer metastatic breast cancer fighter

Est. national TV ad spend: $8.5 million (up from $5 million in October)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “Living in the Moment” (est. $8.4 million)