November sees Sanofi-Regeneron dethroned after 6-month rule over TV ad spender list

How the mighty have fallen. Regeneron and Sanofi's IL-4/13 immunology drug, Dupixent, has reigned the monthly top ad-spender charts since May. In November, however, Dupixent tumbled down to No. 7, with more than $23 million slashed from the ad budget for its three ads.
Slipping neatly into the top two spots were October's Nos. 2 and 3, Rybelsus and Ozempic, respectively, both Novo Nordisk GLP-1 diabetes drugs.
The No. 4 spot went to a relative newcomer. GlaxoSmithKline-ViiV’s two-in-one HIV pill Dovato hasn’t been on the charts in over a year, but it was crowned the winner of the #FierceMadness advertising competition for 2021.
GSK-ViiV’s HIV wheelhouse also spun out another first-timer—Cabenuva—with a feel-good spot talking about getting free from a daily HIV pill regime with the once-a-month injectable.
Also new-ish is migraine med Ubrelvy from AbbVie. It had a quick debut at No. 10 back in September 2020 with an ad featuring tennis star Serena Williams as the spokesperson. The new spot again showcases Williams emphasizing how Ubrelvy is the “The-Show-Must-Go-On Migraine Medicine.”
Another drug that regained top-spender cred after a long hiatus is Pfizer’s metastatic breast cancer drug, Ibrance, which last ranked in August 2020.
With five new entries, five of October's drugs were kicked out: Jardiance, Humira, Tremfya, Regeneron and Rinvoq all bid adieu to the top-spending charts, at least for now.
Total spend in November from these top 10 was $107.1 million, a drop of $47.1 million from last October's estimation.
1. Rybelsus
Movement: Up 1 spot
What is it? Novo Nordisk oral GLP-1 diabetes drug
Est. national TV ad spend: $16 million (down from $17.9 million in October)
Number of spots: Three
Biggest-ticket ad: "Waking Up – Possible" (est. $14.2 million)
2. Ozempic
Movement: Up 1 spot
What is it? Novo Nordisk GLP-1 diabetes drug
Est. national TV ad spend: $11.9 million (down from $16.5 million in October)
Number of spots: One
Biggest-ticket ad: "Pickleball" (est. $11.9 million)
3. Dovato
Movement: Not listed last month
What is it? GSK two-in-one HIV pill Dovato
Est. national TV ad spend: $11.8 million (up from $3.8 million in October)
Number of spots: Three
Biggest-ticket ad: “More to Me, Alphonso: As Effective as a Three-Drug Regimen” (est. $8.6 million)
4. Cabenuva
Movement: New
What is it? GSK once-a-month HIV injectable
Est. national TV ad spend: $10.8 million (up from $8.2 million in October)
Number of spots: One
Biggest-ticket ad: “A Different Way” (est. $10.8 million)
5. Rexulti
Movement: Down 1 spot
What is it? Otsuka and Lundbeck antipsychotic
Est. national TV ad spend: $10.5 million (down from $15.8 million in October)
Number of spots: One
Biggest-ticket ad: “On the Outside” (est. $10.5 million)
6. Trulicity
Movement: Not listed last month
What is it? Eli Lilly GLP-1 diabetes drug
Est. national TV ad spend: $9.9 million (up from $6.5 million in October)
Number of spots: Five
Biggest-ticket ad: “On His Game” (est. $5.8 million)
7. Dupixent
Movement: Down 6 spots
What is it? Regeneron and Sanofi IL-4/13 immunology drug
Est. national TV ad spend: $9.5 million (down from $33.1 million in October)
Number of spots: Three (all asthma)
Biggest-ticket ad: “Du More: Yard Work & Team Work” (est. $4.8 million)
8. Latuda
Movement: Up 1 spot
What is it? Sunovion Pharmaceuticals antipsychotic
Est. national TV ad spend: $9.1 million (down from $10.8 million in October)
Number of spots: One
Biggest-ticket ad: “Art: Trapped in a Fog” (est. $9.1 million)
9. Ubrelvy
Movement: Not listed last month
What is it? AbbVie oral CGRP for acute migraines
Est. national TV ad spend: $9.1 million (up from $3.3 million in October)
Number of spots: Four
Biggest-ticket ad: “The-Show-Must-Go-On Migraine Medicine” (est. $3.8 million)
10. Ibrance
Movement: Not listed last month
What is it? Pfizer metastatic breast cancer fighter
Est. national TV ad spend: $8.5 million (up from $5 million in October)
Number of spots: Two
Biggest-ticket ad: “Living in the Moment” (est. $8.4 million)