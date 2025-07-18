AI, mentorship and finding your voice in pharma marketing

In this episode of "The Top Line," Ayla Ellison, Editor-in-Chief of Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare, sits down with two longtime industry leaders to talk about what it takes to stand out and grow in today’s pharma marketing landscape.

Zoe Dunn, president and CEO of Hale Advisors, and Paul Murasko, head of digital innovation and marketing operations at Azurity Pharmaceuticals, reflect on how the industry has evolved—from print to digital to AI—and what early-career professionals need to know to thrive. As co-chairs of the Rising Stars Program at this year’s Fierce Pharma Week, Dunn and Murasko share their insights on mentorship, innovation and how the next generation can navigate a highly regulated field while staying grounded in the fundamentals.

