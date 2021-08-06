Sanofi and Regeneron solidify Dupixent TV ad lead, topping July pharma spenders again, trailed by AbbVie and Novo Nordisk

Sanofi and Regeneron sustained its lead among pharma TV ad spenders in July with anti-inflammatory Dupixent. Former top spender AbbVie on Humira continues to fade as Dupixent notched its fourth No. 1 spot for the year.

A second atopic dermatitis TV commercial was added to Dupixent's “Why Hide Your Skin?” themed ads, helping to boost July spend. The new ad focuses on younger patients and touts its indication for ages six and up. A young dancer, swimmers and a musician take off their jackets or coverups to jump into the pool or step onto the stage as they say to the camera, “Hide my skin? Not me.”

While Humira dropped to No. 6 on the list, AbbVie remained well represented with RA med Rinvoq at No. 2 and psoriasis treatment Skyrizi at No. 5.

Eli Lilly nabbed two spots on the list as it launched its Olympic sponsorship of Team USA, debuting new commercials that featured Olympic athletes volleyball player April Ross and gymnast Laurie Hernandez for Verzenio and Trulicity, respectively.

Brand new to the top-spending list in July was Horizon on Tepezza. The thyroid eye disease med came in at No. 10, with a May-debuted commercial focused on a real thyroid eye disease patient named Jeanne who talks about how she used to have to wear sunglasses all the time to hide her bulging eyes.

In total for July, the top 10 pharmas spent $130 million, continuing an overall downward spending trend among the leaders, dropping from $147 million in April, to $140 million in May and $134 million in June.



1. Dupixent

Movement: Stayed the same

What is it? Regeneron and Sanofi's IL-4 and IL-13 anti-inflammatory

Total estimated spending: $20.71 million (down from $25.1 million in June)

Number of spots: Five (two for atopic dermatitis, three for asthma)

Biggest-ticket ad: “One Step Ahead” (est. $6 million)

2. Rinvoq

Movement: Stayed the same

What is it? AbbVie's JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid arthritis

Total estimated spending: $20.67 million (up from $18.6 million in June)

Number of spots: Three

Biggest-ticket ad: “Your Mission: Motorcycle” (est. $20.6 million)

3. Rybelsus

Movement: Stayed the same

What is it? Novo Nordisk's oral GLP-1 diabetes med

Total estimated spending: $17.8 million (up from $15.5 million in June)

Number of spots: Three

Biggest-ticket ad: “Wake Up to Possibilities” (est. $8 million)

4. Ozempic

Movement: Up from No. 7

What is it? Novo Nordisk's GLP-1 diabetes therapy

Total estimated spending: $12.4 million (up from $10.9 million in June)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “Pickleball” (est. $7.8 million)

5. Skyrizi

Movement: Up from No. 8

What is it? AbbVie's IL-23 next-gen psoriasis treatment

Total estimated spending: $12 million (up from $9.4 million in June)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “Clear Skin” (est. $10.5 million)

6. Humira

Movement: Down from No. 4

What is it? AbbVie's anti-inflammatory drug

Total estimated spending: $10.5 million (down from $13 million in June)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “Recording Studio” (est. $5.5 million)

7. Verzenio

Movement: Not on the list last month

What is it? Eli Lilly's metastatic breast cancer med

Total estimated spending: $9.7 million

Number of spots: Five

Biggest-ticket ad: “All the Time in the World” (est. $6.7 million)

8. Eliquis

Movement: Not on the list last month

What is it? Pfizer and Bristol Myers Squibb's anticoagulant

Total estimated spending: $9.4 million

Number of spots: Four

Biggest-ticket ad: “What’s Next: Flower” (est. $3.1 million)

9. Trulicity

Movement: Down from No. 6

What is it? Eli Lilly's GLP-1 diabetes drug

Total estimated spending: $9.3 million (down from $12.4 million in June)

Number of spots: Six

Biggest-ticket ad: “The Choices You Make” (est. $6.7 million)

10. Tepezza

Movement: Not on the list last month

What is it? Horizon Therapeutics' thyroid eye disease treatment

Total estimated spending: $8.1 million

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Jeanne”