Pharma's TV ad spending level sets in June, with AbbVie, Sanofi and Regeneron leading the way

While pharma TV spending dipped in June, it was actually a back-to-normal summer month. The top 10 TV buyers' total spending was $141 million, almost the same as the $140 million from June 2019, according to data from real-time TV ad tracker iSpot.tv.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the industry is back to normal, but it is a positive sign in light of the fact that most other industries continue to cut TV advertising budgets. Ad tracker and researcher eMarketer recently revised its spending projections for upfront TV buying and now predicts a 27.1% decline in the important pre-purchasing media season. The new total of $14.8 billion is down from the pre-COVID-19 pandemic expectation of $20.1 billion. Overall, eMarketer expects TV spending to be down $7 billion during the 2020-2021 season that typically begins running in the fall.

Pharma marketers, meanwhile, remain mostly on par with last year’s TV ad spending. AbbVie continued in the top spending spot in June, buying $44.3 million worth of TV time for its Humira brands, according to iSpot. It was followed by Sanofi and Regeneron’s type 2 anti-inflammatory med Dupixent at $13.1 million in June TV media buys.

Offers of financial assistance continue to be well-represented in the TV messages. Half of Humira’s TV commercials in June, for instance, mentioned that AbbVie “may be able to help” with financial assistance. Other brands, including Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Sunovion’s Latuda, have switched over almost completely to commercials that include a financial savings message at the end.

Overall, the top 10 pharma brands spent $141 million in June, down from $149 million in May, which was a decrease from $183 million in April.

1. Humira

Movement: Stayed same

What is it? AbbVie anti-inflammatory drug

Total estimated spending: $44.3 million (up from $32.5 million in May)

Number of spots: Six (Three for arthritis/psoriasis, three for ulcerative colitis/Crohn's)

Biggest-ticket ad: “You Inspired Us: May Be Able to Help" (est. $17.5 million)



2. Dupixent

Movement: Stayed same

What is it? Regeneron and Sanofi's atopic dermatitis and asthma treatment

Total estimated spending: $13.1 million (down from $19.1 million in May)

Number of spots: Four (Three for atopic dermatitis, one for asthma)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Roll Up Your Sleeves: Financial Situation” (est. $9.2 million)



3. Xeljanz

Movement: Up from No. 6

What is it? Pfizer oral rheumatoid arthritis therapy

Total estimated spending: $12.5 million (up from $11.5 million in May)

Number of spots: Three

Biggest-ticket ad: "Mornings: Take Your Daughter to Work" (est. $6 million)



4. Trulicity

Movement: Not on list last month

What is it? Eli Lilly GLP-1 diabetes drug

Total estimated spending: $11.5 million

Number of spots: Three

Biggest-ticket ad: “Power: Day of Work: $25 Savings” (est. $10.4 million)



5. Descovy

Movement: Down from No. 4

What is it? Gilead Sciences next-gen PrEP HIV drug

Total estimated spending: $11.3 million (down from $14.3 million in May)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Prep Up”



6. Ozempic

Movement: Up from No. 8

What is it? Novo Nordisk GLP-1 diabetes med

Total estimated spending: $10.8 million (up from $10.1 million in May)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “Musicians: One-Month or Three-Month” ($10.7 million)



7. Latuda

Movement: Stayed same

What is it? Sunovion Pharmaceutical anti-psychotic

Total estimated spending: $9.9 million (same as $9.9 million in May)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Lauren's Story: Here for You"



8. Eliquis

Movement: Not on list last month

What is it? Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb next-gen anticoagulant

Total estimated spending: $9.3 million

Number of spots: Five

Biggest-ticket ad: “What’s Next” (est. $2.6 million)



9. Rinvoq

Movement: Down from No. 5

What is it? AbbVie JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid arthritis

Total estimated spending: $9 million (down from $12.9 million in May)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Your Mission: Paying for Your Medicine"



10. Skyrizi

Movement: Stayed same

What is it? AbbVie IL-23 next-gen psoriasis treatment

Total estimated spending: $8.8 million (up from $8.7 million in May)

Number of spots: Four

Biggest-ticket ad: “Nothing Is Everything” (est. $4.2 million)

