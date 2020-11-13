Pharma brand TV spending continues upswing in October, led by AbbVie and BMS

Pharma kept up the spending pace on TV in October. The top 10 brands nudged to $187 million total spending for the month, just ahead of September's already robust $182 million.

That’s in spite of AbbVie Humira dropping its spending by $20 million. Though it held onto the top slot even after that spending cut, other brands stepped up—to the tune of 16 drugs that each spent more than $10 million for the month.

One brand new to the list was Novo Nordisk’s oral GLP-1 diabetes med Rybelsus with its first TV ad. The animated commercial—created in that format because of COVID-19 restrictions—features a bright, happy world and upbeat remake of the golden oldie song “You are My Sunshine.” The promo for the only oral GLP-1 drug targets patients who are newly diagnosed as well as patients looking for options in managing blood sugar and weight.

Returning to the list in October were two antipsychotic drugs: Sunovion’s Latuda and Lundbeck and Otsuka’s Rexulti, both having launched new TV creative recently.

October marks another month of above-average spending for major pharma brands, tracking well above October 2019 spending of $165 million. The $187 million and $182 million spent in October and September 2020, respectively, continue the upswing from August’s $148 million and July’s $136 million.

1. Humira

Movement: Stayed same

What is it? AbbVie anti-inflammatory drug

Total estimated spending: $37.3 million (down from $57.7 million in September)

Number of spots: Five (Two for arthritis/psoriasis, three for ulcerative colitis/Crohn's)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Body of Proof: Bicycling, Painting, Traveling” (est. $15.2 million)



2. Opdivo and Yervoy

Movement: Up from No. 3

What is it? Bristol Myers dual-immunotherapy cancer regimen

Total estimated spending: $22 million (down slightly from $22.7 million in September)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Combination Immunotherapy”



3. Rybelsus

Movement: Not on list last month

What is it? Novo Nordisk oral GLP-1 diabetes med

Total estimated spending: $21.9 million

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Wake Up”



4. Skyrizi

Movement: Up from No. 6

What is it? AbbVie next-gen psoriasis treatment

Total estimated spending: $19.3 million (up from $11.3 million in September)

Number of spots: Four

Biggest-ticket ad: “Nothing is Everything” (est. $8.7 million)





5. Dupixent

Movement: Down from No. 2

What is it? Regeneron and Sanofi atopic dermatitis and asthma treatment

Total estimated spending: $16.4 million (down from $23.1 million in September)

Number of spots: Four (Two for atopic dermatitis, two for asthma)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Du More: Backyards and Rain” (est. $9 million)



6. Jardiance

Movement: Up from No. 8

What is it? Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim SGLT2 diabetes treatment

Total estimated spending: $15.4 million (up from $10.4 million in September)

Number of spots: Four

Biggest-ticket ad: “Community Garden” (est. $7.1 million)



7. Latuda

Movement: Not on list last month

What is it? Sunovion Pharmaceutical antipsychotic

Total estimated spending: $14.8 million

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Art”



8. Descovy

Movement: Down from No. 4

What is it? Gilead Sciences next-gen PrEP HIV drug

Total estimated spending: $13.5 million (down slightly from $13.7 million in September)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Prep Up”



9. Enbrel

Movement: Stayed same

What is it? Amgen’s TNF inhibitor for autoimmune diseases

Total estimated spending: $13.42 million (up from $10 million in September)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Erin & Margo”



10. Rexulti

Movement: Not on list last month

What is it? Otsuka and Lundbeck antipsychotic

Total estimated spending: $13.41 million

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “These Days: Savings Card Benefit” (est. $7.9 million)

