AbbVie pumps the brakes on Humira TV spending—but still takes December's top spot

AbbVie’s Humira slowed its TV ad spending by almost 40% in December, but it still wasn't quite enough to drop out of the top spot. Humira spending for the month totaled $23 million, down from almost $38 million in November, and AbbVie also decreased the number of ads it ran; it's now down to four different commercials across its three indications.
Meanwhile, AbbVie's next-gen psoriasis med Skyrizi continues to climb the pharma TV spending charts, moving up a spot for the month. The question, then, is whether this is the beginning of a general easing of Humira ad spending as the drug nears the end of its patent exclusivity and newcomers take center stage. AbbVie doesn’t comment on its ad strategy, but the changing of that guard is a potential trend to look for in 2020.
Other December contenders in pharma TV spending included Pfizer’s Xeljanz XR once-daily pill campaign, which jumped to No. 2 on the strength of its renewed “Unjection” effort that restarted in October with two new commercials.
December also saw a resurgence in spending by familiar TV brands that had just been placing out of the top 10 this fall, including Pfizer’s Ibrance, J&J’s Xarelto and Otezla, which Celgene recently sold to Amgen.
1. Humira
Movement: Stayed same
What is it? AbbVie anti-inflammatory drug
Total estimated spending: $23 million (down from $37.6 million in November)
Number of spots: Four (Two for arthritis, one for ulcerative colitis/Crohn's, one for psoriasis)
Biggest-ticket ad: “Missing” (est. $8.1 million)
2. Xeljanz
Movement: Up from No. 7 last month
What is it? Pfizer oral rheumatoid arthritis therapy
Total estimated spending: $19.3 million (up from $12.6 million in November)
Number of spots: Two
Biggest-ticket ad: "Mornings: Pier" (est. $10.7 million)
3. Ozempic
Movement: Up from No. 4 last month
What is it? Novo Nordisk GLP-1 diabetes med
Total estimated spending: $14.1 million (down from $15 million in November)
Number of spots: Two
Biggest-ticket ad: “Minigolf: Oh, Ozempic!” (est. $12.5 million)
4. Skyrizi
Movement: Up from No. 5 last month
What is it? AbbVie IL-23 next-gen psoriasis treatment
Total estimated spending: $13.2 million (down from $13.6 million in November)
Number of spots: Two
Biggest-ticket ad: “Nothing is Everything” (est. $9.7 million)
5. Trulicity
Movement: Up from No. 6 last month
What is it? Eli Lilly GLP-1 diabetes drug
Total estimated spending: $12.3 million (down from $12.8 million in October)
Number of spots: Two
Biggest-ticket ad: “Power: Picnic” (est. $10 million)
6. Ibrance
Movement: Not on list last month
What is it? Pfizer metastatic breast cancer fighter
Total estimated spending: $10.7 million
Number of spots: One
Biggest-ticket ad: "Your Moment"
7. Eliquis
Movement: Not on list last month
What is it? Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb next-gen anticoagulant
Total estimated spending: $10 million
Number of spots: Three
Biggest-ticket ad: "Travel" (est. $8.4 million)
8. Tremfya
Movement: Not on list last month
What is it? Johnson & Johnson IL-23 inhibitor psoriasis drug
Total estimated spending: $9.95 million
Number of spots: Two
Biggest-ticket ad: "Clearer Skin That Can Last" (est. $9.9 million)
9. Otezla
Movement: Not on list last month
What is it? Amgen oral treatment for plaque psoriasis
Total estimated spending: $9.8 million
Number of spots: Four
Biggest-ticket ad: "Little Things Can Be a Big Deal" (est. $5.9 million)
10. Xarelto
Movement: Not on list last month
What is it? Johnson & Johnson next-generation anticoagulant
Total estimated spending: $9.5 million
Number of spots: Three
Biggest-ticket ad: "Not Today" (est. $5 million)