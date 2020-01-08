AbbVie pumps the brakes on Humira TV spending—but still takes December's top spot

AbbVie’s Humira slowed its TV ad spending by almost 40% in December, but it still wasn't quite enough to drop out of the top spot. Humira spending for the month totaled $23 million, down from almost $38 million in November, and AbbVie also decreased the number of ads it ran; it's now down to four different commercials across its three indications.

Meanwhile, AbbVie's next-gen psoriasis med Skyrizi continues to climb the pharma TV spending charts, moving up a spot for the month. The question, then, is whether this is the beginning of a general easing of Humira ad spending as the drug nears the end of its patent exclusivity and newcomers take center stage. AbbVie doesn’t comment on its ad strategy, but the changing of that guard is a potential trend to look for in 2020.

Other December contenders in pharma TV spending included Pfizer’s Xeljanz XR once-daily pill campaign, which jumped to No. 2 on the strength of its renewed “Unjection” effort that restarted in October with two new commercials.

December also saw a resurgence in spending by familiar TV brands that had just been placing out of the top 10 this fall, including Pfizer’s Ibrance, J&J’s Xarelto and Otezla, which Celgene recently sold to Amgen.

1. Humira

Movement: Stayed same

What is it? AbbVie anti-inflammatory drug

Total estimated spending: $23 million (down from $37.6 million in November)

Number of spots: Four (Two for arthritis, one for ulcerative colitis/Crohn's, one for psoriasis)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Missing” (est. $8.1 million)



2. Xeljanz

Movement: Up from No. 7 last month

What is it? Pfizer oral rheumatoid arthritis therapy

Total estimated spending: $19.3 million (up from $12.6 million in November)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: "Mornings: Pier" (est. $10.7 million)



3. Ozempic

Movement: Up from No. 4 last month

What is it? Novo Nordisk GLP-1 diabetes med

Total estimated spending: $14.1 million (down from $15 million in November)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “Minigolf: Oh, Ozempic!” (est. $12.5 million)



4. Skyrizi

Movement: Up from No. 5 last month

What is it? AbbVie IL-23 next-gen psoriasis treatment

Total estimated spending: $13.2 million (down from $13.6 million in November)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “Nothing is Everything” (est. $9.7 million)



5. Trulicity

Movement: Up from No. 6 last month

What is it? Eli Lilly GLP-1 diabetes drug

Total estimated spending: $12.3 million (down from $12.8 million in October)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “Power: Picnic” (est. $10 million)



6. Ibrance

Movement: Not on list last month

What is it? Pfizer metastatic breast cancer fighter

Total estimated spending: $10.7 million

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: "Your Moment"



7. Eliquis

Movement: Not on list last month

What is it? Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb next-gen anticoagulant

Total estimated spending: $10 million

Number of spots: Three

Biggest-ticket ad: "Travel" (est. $8.4 million)



8. Tremfya

Movement: Not on list last month

What is it? Johnson & Johnson IL-23 inhibitor psoriasis drug

Total estimated spending: $9.95 million

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: "Clearer Skin That Can Last" (est. $9.9 million)



9. Otezla

Movement: Not on list last month

What is it? Amgen oral treatment for plaque psoriasis

Total estimated spending: $9.8 million

Number of spots: Four

Biggest-ticket ad: "Little Things Can Be a Big Deal" (est. $5.9 million)



10. Xarelto

Movement: Not on list last month

What is it? Johnson & Johnson next-generation anticoagulant

Total estimated spending: $9.5 million

Number of spots: Three

Biggest-ticket ad: "Not Today" (est. $5 million)

