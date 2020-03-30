FierceMadness: Big brands and underdogs—Onpattro and Jeuveau included—make the Sweet 16 cut

FierceMadness is back with eight more matchups today with the field narrowed down to the Sweet 16. And there are plenty of underdogs left standing, with drugs from both big and small pharma companies still in the hunt. Big winners from Big Pharma include AbbVie's Skyrizi and Roche's Xofluza, while smaller pharma brands still vying for the top title include Alnylam's Onpattro and Evolus' Jeuveau.

Recapping the last round's action in the Infectious Diseases/Primary Care division, Takeda's Motegrity trounced Gilead's Biktarvy and Amgen's Evenity took out AbbVie's Rinvoq. The integrity-like name from Takeda held strong for voters, although other associations, like “scooter-share company,” also won Motegrity votes.

In the same division, Roche's Xofluza topped Merck's Ervebo, with voters favoring the flu treatment with comments that indicated we can’t escape COVID-19 even in #FierceMadness-land. One commenter spoke for many, writing, “In the current moment, anything with ‘flu’ in the name must be a ready favorite.” In the fourth matchup, a bruiser, Skyrizi took down fellow AbbVie drug Orilissa, with many “sky” and letter “z” fans pushing for the winner. Outside-the-box comment on the winner? “Definitely sounds like a lost member of the Wu-Tang Clan.”

In the Rare Diseases/Miscellaneous category, Onpattro moved on with an easy win over AkaRx and Dova's Doptelet. The paternal-sounding name won with voters who said it reminded them of a “nickname for a clergyman” and an “Italian Renaissance painting technique.”

Other contests in the division saw Vertex's Trikafta triumph over Pfizer's Vyndaqel and Alexion's Ultomiris top Novartis' Adakveo. In the battle of the vowels, as one voter put it, Jeuveau narrowly beat Novartis' Beovu. And Jeuveau not only won the vowels race for some, but it also pleased the Francophiles, who commented, “Sounds like a great French tennis player” and “French honors student ... sounds lovely!”

In Oncology, BeiGene's Brukinsa posted a win over Bayer's Nubeqa—a surprise, considering the general love that any "q" names seem to get. In this case, though, Brukinsa won partly because of the BTK inhibitor connection, but also with commenters like this one, who voted, “Birkenstock anyone—or am I giving away my age?” (Note to that voter: Check your Insta. Birks are back, and all the rage with teenage girls.)

Also in the cancer category, Johnson & Johnson's Balversa beat Daiichi Sankyo's Turalio, while Pfizer's Talzenna topped fellow Pfizer drug Lorbrena. In the battle for the fourth Oncology spot, Sanofi and Regeneron's Libtayo rolled handily over AstraZeneca's Enhertu, with lots of fans pushing for the liberty angle. A departure take for the winner, however, likened Libtayo to a "book-of-the-month subscription service.”

In the CNS category, Aimovig just nudged Novartis' Mayzent for the win, although many commenters pulled for the z-power with pithy comments like “Mayzinga!” (Behind the scenes, we will likely be missing the Mayzent comments most going forward.)

Meanwhile, Jazz's Sunosi trounced GW Pharma's Epidiolex in a no-contest win, with most commenters keen on the “sun” connections. One interesting take on that: “Sunosi: O, I si the sun!” J&J's Spravato also dominated Eli Lilly's Reyvow, although at least one voter was torn: “Jersey shore versus weird vegetable, tough call."

Finally, Novartis' Zolgensma continued its roll through as a play-in, topping Eisai's Dayvigo with several voters applauding the name correlation to the treatment with comments such as, “One gene for SMA!”

The next round of voting begins now, and it's a quick two-day turnaround, so vote and comment here through 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Check back in Wednesday to see which drug names made it to the Elite 8!

Round 3 (Vote here)

Infectious Disease/Primary Care

(1) Motegrity vs. (13) Evenity

Motegrity

Maker: Takeda

Indication: chronic idiopathic constipation

Sounds like: more righteous than you

Evenity

Maker: Amgen

Indication: osteoporosis

Sounds like: work-life balance in perfect alignment

(3) Xofluza vs. vs. (10) Skyrizi

Xofluza

Maker: Roche/Genentech

Indication: flu

Sounds like: too many hug and kiss marks on a card

Skyrizi

Maker: AbbVie

Indication: plaque psoriasis

Sounds like: a Scottish island castle

Rare disease/Miscellaneous

(9) Onpattro vs. (13) Trikafta

Onpattro

Maker: Alnylam

Indication: polyneuropathy from hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis

Sounds like: dad’s best friend

Trikafta

Maker: Vertex

Indication: cystic fibrosis

Sounds like: three-meat Lebanese kebab

(6) Ultomiris vs. (10) Jeuveau

Ultomiris

Maker: Alexion

Indication: paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

Sounds like: a cosmetic brand



Jeuveau

Maker: Evolus

Indication: aesthetics filler, frown lines

Sounds like: Inspector Clouseau’s sidekick

Oncology

(9) Brukinsa vs. (13) Balversa

Brukinsa

Maker: BeiGene

Indication: mantle cell lymphoma

Sounds like: the bro posse at a hipster consulting firm

Balversa

Maker: J&J/Janssen

Indication: urothelial cancer

Sounds like: a semi-pro European basketball team

(11) Talzenna vs. (7) Libtayo

Talzenna

Maker: Pfizer

Indication: breast cancer

Sounds like: a hip new Thai restaurant

Libtayo

Maker: Sanofi and Regeneron

Indication: cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma

Sounds like: condiment combo for Freedom Fries

CNS

(13) Sunosi vs. (16) Aimovig

Sunosi

Maker: Jazz Pharmaceutical

Indication: narcolepsy, obstructive sleep apnea

Sounds like: incredibly curious

Aimovig

Maker: Amgen

Indication: migraine

Sounds like: an investment hedge fund

(11) Spravato vs. (15) Zolgensma

Spravato

Maker: J&J Janssen

Indication: treatment-resistant depression

Sounds like: a newly discovered type of mushroom

Zolgensma

Maker: Novartis

Indication: spinal muscular atrophy

Sounds like: the mind reader act at the county fair