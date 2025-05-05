AbbVie’s Skyrizi retakes top TV ad spending spot for the first time all year

After a 2024 in which AbbVie’s Skyrizi boasted the highest TV drug ad spending outlay on seven of our monthly roundups—and took second place in four more—the immunology med has seen that dominance slip in 2025.

Skyrizi dropped to fourth place in the monthly rankings in January and March, and climbed to second in February. It wasn’t until last month that the blockbuster drug finally reclaimed the TV ad spending throne: According to iSpot.TV, its total outlay reached $34.7 million in April, up from just under $28 million the month before.

That sent Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy—March’s No. 1 spender—down to the second spot, as its spending fell from more than $40 million in March to $31.6 million in April. Close behind was AbbVie’s Rinvoq, which has historically stuck close to its sibling Skyrizi in the monthly rankings, with $29 million spent airing its commercials last month.

Filling out the middle of April’s list were several familiar standbys. Johnson & Johnson’s Tremfya slipped two spots from the previous month to take fourth place, while Lundbeck and Otsuka’s Rexulti held steady at fifth.

In sixth and seventh, Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent switched spots with Novo’s Ozempic from March’s standings, as Dupixent’s monthly spending ticked upward by more than $3 million and Ozempic’s dropped about the same amount month over month.

AbbVie snagged yet another spot among April’s highest TV ad spenders, as its Vraylar jumped two spots to eighth place with a $16.5 million outlay. Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s Jardiance, meanwhile, held steady in ninth.

Rounding out the list was Intra-Cellular’s schizophrenia and bipolar depression drug Caplyta, which hasn’t shown up on a monthly top 10 list since January.

Noticeably absent from April’s list of top spenders was Novartis’ Pluvicto, which led the ranking in January and snagged the No. 7 spot for the whole first quarter. Lilly’s Zepbound, too, made the quarterly list—in the 10th position—and took eighth in March, but failed to chart in April.

Overall, TV ad spending across the top 10 drug brands held relatively steady in April. They spent a combined $233.6 million airing their commercials, only a slight drop from March’s $248 million total, and still well above February’s $204.5 million.

Below, find the full data for April’s 10 biggest pharma ad spenders, as compiled by iSpot.TV.

1. Skyrizi

Movement: Up three spots

What is it? AbbVie’s immunology drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $34.7 million (up from $27.9 million in March)

Number of spots: Six (four psoriasis, one Crohn’s/UC, one psoriatic arthritis)

Biggest-ticket ad: “In the Picture” (est. $20 million)

2. Wegovy

Movement: Down one spot

What is it? Novo Nordisk’s GLP-1 agonist for obesity

Est. national TV ad spend: $31.6 million (down from $40.4 million in March)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Discover the Power: $0” (est. $40.4 million)

3. Rinvoq

Movement: No change

What is it? AbbVie’s JAKi immunology drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $29 million (down from $29.2 million in March)

Number of spots: Five (two eczema, two UC/Crohn’s, one arthritis)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Just Okay: Jet Ski” (est. $9.4 million)

4. Tremfya

Movement: Down two spots

What is it? Johnson & Johnson’s immunology drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $28.6 million (down from $32.6 million in March)

Number of spots: Five (four psoriasis, one ulcerative colitis)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Break Away” (est. $17.6 million)

5. Rexulti

Movement: No change

What is it? Lundbeck and Otsuka’s neurology drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $25.4 million (down from $26.2 million in March)

Number of spots: Two (one depression, one Alzheimer’s)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Still Masking: Garage and Office” (est. $12.8 million)

6. Dupixent

Movement: Up one spot

What is it? Sanofi and Regeneron’s immunology drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $24.3 million (up from $20.9 million in March)

Number of spots: Seven (three asthma, four eczema)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Kenny” (est. $10.3 million)

7. Ozempic

Movement: Down one spot

What is it? Novo Nordisk’s GLP-1 agonist for diabetes

Est. national TV ad spend: $18.2 million (down from $21.7 million in March)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “Testimonials: Michael and Tanya” (est. $10.2 million)

8. Vraylar

Movement: Up two spots

What is it? AbbVie’s bipolar and MDD drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $16.5 million (up from $14.3 million in March)

Number of spots: Two (one depression, one bipolar)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Stuck in My Head: Basketball” (est. $12.7 million)

9. Jardiance

Movement: No change

What is it? Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s diabetes and kidney disease drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $16.4 million (up from $15.8 million in March)

Number of spots: Three (one CKD, two diabetes)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Musical: Baseball” (est. $7.8 million)

10. Caplyta

Movement: Not listed last month

What is it? Intra-Cellular’s schizophrenia and bipolar depression drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $8.9 million (down from $9.3 million in March)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “The Darkness of Bipolar Depression: Let in The Lyte” (est. $4.7 million)