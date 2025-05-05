AbbVie’s Skyrizi retakes top TV ad spending spot for the first time all year

After a 2024 in which AbbVie’s Skyrizi boasted the highest TV drug ad spending outlay on seven of our monthly roundups—and took second place in four more—the immunology med has seen that dominance slip in 2025.
Skyrizi dropped to fourth place in the monthly rankings in January and March, and climbed to second in February. It wasn’t until last month that the blockbuster drug finally reclaimed the TV ad spending throne: According to iSpot.TV, its total outlay reached $34.7 million in April, up from just under $28 million the month before.
That sent Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy—March’s No. 1 spender—down to the second spot, as its spending fell from more than $40 million in March to $31.6 million in April. Close behind was AbbVie’s Rinvoq, which has historically stuck close to its sibling Skyrizi in the monthly rankings, with $29 million spent airing its commercials last month.
Filling out the middle of April’s list were several familiar standbys. Johnson & Johnson’s Tremfya slipped two spots from the previous month to take fourth place, while Lundbeck and Otsuka’s Rexulti held steady at fifth.
In sixth and seventh, Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent switched spots with Novo’s Ozempic from March’s standings, as Dupixent’s monthly spending ticked upward by more than $3 million and Ozempic’s dropped about the same amount month over month.
AbbVie snagged yet another spot among April’s highest TV ad spenders, as its Vraylar jumped two spots to eighth place with a $16.5 million outlay. Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s Jardiance, meanwhile, held steady in ninth.
Rounding out the list was Intra-Cellular’s schizophrenia and bipolar depression drug Caplyta, which hasn’t shown up on a monthly top 10 list since January.
Noticeably absent from April’s list of top spenders was Novartis’ Pluvicto, which led the ranking in January and snagged the No. 7 spot for the whole first quarter. Lilly’s Zepbound, too, made the quarterly list—in the 10th position—and took eighth in March, but failed to chart in April.
Overall, TV ad spending across the top 10 drug brands held relatively steady in April. They spent a combined $233.6 million airing their commercials, only a slight drop from March’s $248 million total, and still well above February’s $204.5 million.
Below, find the full data for April’s 10 biggest pharma ad spenders, as compiled by iSpot.TV.
1. Skyrizi
Movement: Up three spots
What is it? AbbVie’s immunology drug
Est. national TV ad spend: $34.7 million (up from $27.9 million in March)
Number of spots: Six (four psoriasis, one Crohn’s/UC, one psoriatic arthritis)
Biggest-ticket ad: “In the Picture” (est. $20 million)
2. Wegovy
Movement: Down one spot
What is it? Novo Nordisk’s GLP-1 agonist for obesity
Est. national TV ad spend: $31.6 million (down from $40.4 million in March)
Number of spots: One
Biggest-ticket ad: “Discover the Power: $0” (est. $40.4 million)
3. Rinvoq
Movement: No change
What is it? AbbVie’s JAKi immunology drug
Est. national TV ad spend: $29 million (down from $29.2 million in March)
Number of spots: Five (two eczema, two UC/Crohn’s, one arthritis)
Biggest-ticket ad: “Just Okay: Jet Ski” (est. $9.4 million)
4. Tremfya
Movement: Down two spots
What is it? Johnson & Johnson’s immunology drug
Est. national TV ad spend: $28.6 million (down from $32.6 million in March)
Number of spots: Five (four psoriasis, one ulcerative colitis)
Biggest-ticket ad: “Break Away” (est. $17.6 million)
5. Rexulti
Movement: No change
What is it? Lundbeck and Otsuka’s neurology drug
Est. national TV ad spend: $25.4 million (down from $26.2 million in March)
Number of spots: Two (one depression, one Alzheimer’s)
Biggest-ticket ad: “Still Masking: Garage and Office” (est. $12.8 million)
6. Dupixent
Movement: Up one spot
What is it? Sanofi and Regeneron’s immunology drug
Est. national TV ad spend: $24.3 million (up from $20.9 million in March)
Number of spots: Seven (three asthma, four eczema)
Biggest-ticket ad: “Kenny” (est. $10.3 million)
7. Ozempic
Movement: Down one spot
What is it? Novo Nordisk’s GLP-1 agonist for diabetes
Est. national TV ad spend: $18.2 million (down from $21.7 million in March)
Number of spots: Two
Biggest-ticket ad: “Testimonials: Michael and Tanya” (est. $10.2 million)
8. Vraylar
Movement: Up two spots
What is it? AbbVie’s bipolar and MDD drug
Est. national TV ad spend: $16.5 million (up from $14.3 million in March)
Number of spots: Two (one depression, one bipolar)
Biggest-ticket ad: “Stuck in My Head: Basketball” (est. $12.7 million)
9. Jardiance
Movement: No change
What is it? Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s diabetes and kidney disease drug
Est. national TV ad spend: $16.4 million (up from $15.8 million in March)
Number of spots: Three (one CKD, two diabetes)
Biggest-ticket ad: “Musical: Baseball” (est. $7.8 million)
10. Caplyta
Movement: Not listed last month
What is it? Intra-Cellular’s schizophrenia and bipolar depression drug
Est. national TV ad spend: $8.9 million (down from $9.3 million in March)
Number of spots: Two
Biggest-ticket ad: “The Darkness of Bipolar Depression: Let in The Lyte” (est. $4.7 million)