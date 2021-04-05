AbbVie drops Humira TV spend; Sanofi and Regeneron, Novo Nordisk step up on March pharma list

AbbVie’s Humira dropped out of the top spot on the pharma TV ad spenders list in March for the first time in years. Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent took over the No. 1 position, followed by Novo Nordisk’s Rybelsus, leaving Humira in third place, according to data from real-time TV ad tracker iSpot.tv.

Humira’s downward move has been in the works; spending has been declining over the past few months as AbbVie re-directed some of Humira’s advertising budget from the longtime blockbuster to its new generation of immunology products in rheumatoid arthritis Rinvoq and psoriasis med Skyrizi.

AbbVie shifted advertising and salesforce resources to help boost the newer brands, Elaine Sorg, U.S. head of immunology, said in an interview with Fierce in November.

Other brands back on the list for March were Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s Type 2 diabetes drug Jardiance, and Johnson & Johnson’s psoriatic disease med Tremfya. While Jardiance continues its “on it” theme for patients around reducing heart attack and stroke risk, J&J debuted a new set of ads for its psoriatic arthritis and plaque psoriasis treatment.

The new Janssen division ad campaign takes a darker tone, aiming to reflect the real-life pain and struggles of patients with the conditions.

Overall spending may be normalizing after a spendy six months. Total spending for the top 10 pharma TV advertisers in March was $148 million, down from the February total of $165 million, but similar to last March’s $156 million and February’s $149 million, according to the iSpot.tv data.

However, with the advertising market in general still in flux thanks to the pandemic, it’s likely to take months or even longer to settle into any kind of new normal media buying—stay tuned.



1. Dupixent

Up from No. 2

Regeneron and Sanofi's IL-4 and IL-13-blocking anti-inflammatory

$24 million (up from $20.2 million in February)

Six (Three for atopic dermatitis, three for asthma)

“Roll Up Your Sleeves: Shawn, Ore and Jennifer” (est. $10.2 million)



2. Rybelsus

Up from No. 3

Novo Nordisk oral GLP-1 diabetes med

$19.9 million (up from $18.7 million in February)

Three

“Wake Up to Possibilities” (est. $10.9 million)



3. Humira

Down from No. 1

AbbVie anti-inflammatory drug$19.6 million (down from $22.6 million in February)

Three (One for arthritis/psoriasis, two for ulcerative colitis/Crohn's)

“Body of Proof: Drums” with COVID help message (est. $7.6 million)



4. Trulicity

Up from No. 5 last month

Eli Lilly GLP-1 diabetes drug

$17.1 million (up slightly from $17 million in February)

Four

“Truly Powerful: Hotel Manager” (est. $12 million)



5. Xeljanz

Up from No. 6 last month

Pfizer oral rheumatoid arthritis therapy

$13.6 million (down from $16.4 million in February)

Three

“Pine Needles” (est. $7.7 million)



6. Rinvoq

Movement: Up from No. 9

What is it? AbbVie JAK inhibitor to treat RA

Total estimated spending: $12.2 million (up slightly from $12 million in February)

Number of spots: Three

Biggest-ticket ad: “Your Mission: Zipline” (est. $10.6 million)



7. Ozempic

Up from No. 10

Novo Nordisk GLP-1 diabetes med

$10.8 million (down from $11.7 million in February)

One

“My Zone (featuring Billy Gardell)”



8. Jardiance

Movement: Not on the list last month

What is it? Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim SGLT2 diabetes treatment

Total estimated spending: $10.5 million

Number of spots: Five

Biggest-ticket ad: “Community Garden” (est. $4.9 million)



9. Enbrel

Down from No. 8

Amgen’s TNF inhibitor to treat autoimmune diseases

: $9.98 million (down from $12.2 million in February)

One

“Erin & Margo”



10. Tremfya

Not on the list last month

Johnson & Johnson IL-23 inhibitor psoriatic disease treatment

$9.97 million

Two

“Emerge: $5 per dose” (est. $8 million)