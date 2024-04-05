AbbVie retains ad spending leadership, but some surprise drugs make the top 10 in March

It’s as you were at the top of the pharma drug ad spending list in March as AbbVie’s immunology blockbusters Rinvoq and Skyrizi stay first and second, respectively.

This is the same order as we saw in February, according to data from real-time ad trackers at iSpot.TV, with spending also barely moving across both drugs and their spots.

However, the third position saw a significant shift. This spot is usually reserved for Sanofi and Regeneron’s rival immunology giant Dupixent, but, in March, Otsuka and Lundbeck's Rexulti took its place as the leading immunology drug. After spending just under $11 million in February and not being listed, Rexulti ads jumped right into the final podium position in March as the pair spent $24.8 million on three spots.

Bristol Myers Squibb’s moderate to severe plaque psoriasis drug Sotyktu also jumped into the top 10 after not being in the listing at all the month before, more than doubling spending from $8.6 million in February to $19 million in March.

Dupixent has dropped down to fifth place from its usual ranking, while GSK's Gardasil HPV vaccine has made an unexpected appearance at No. 6 on the list of ad spending. Gardasil's ad spending saw a major boost from $7,600 to $14.7 million month over month.

In seventh place is Astellas’ hot flash treatment Veozah, down three places, while BMS makes its second entry into the top 10 with its skin, lung and many other cancers immunotherapy Opdivo. Opdivo has over time been in these top 10 lists—but never consistently—and it remains unusual to see any cancer med in these listings, given that it’s not a general drug for common conditions like psoriasis or asthma.

BMS was, however, clearly feeling flush as it also splashed out $14 million on ads for a third drug, namely its obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy treatment Camzyos.

Rounding off the top 10 is UCB’s moderate to severe plaque psoriasis therapy Bimzelx, which saw exactly $0 spent in February and rose to $13.6 million in March, as it launched its first DTC campaign in time for the Oscars.

Total spending for March was $188 million, up from $168.4 million in February. This is still some way off the $200 million-plus we saw tallied up for most months toward the end of 2023, but still a strong showing so early in the year, when overall spending numbers tend to be lower.

Check out the top 10 pharmaceutical drug ad spenders as compiled for Fierce Pharma Marketing by iSpot.TV below.

1. Rinvoq

Movement: No change

What is it? AbbVie’s JAK inhibitor immunology drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $31 million (up from $30.1 million in February)

Number of spots: Six (one eczema, two arthritis, three UC/Crohn’s)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Mountains” (est. $8.6 million)

2. Skyrizi

Movement: No change

What is it? AbbVie’s immunology drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $24.8 million (down from $24.9 million in February)

Number of spots: Eight (four psoriasis, one Crohn’s, three psoriatic arthritis)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Sailing” (est. $12.5 million)

3. Rexulti

Movement: Not listed last month

What is it? Otsuka and Lundbeck’s atypical antipsychotic

Est. national TV ad spend: $23.4 million (up from $10.8 million in February)

Number of spots: Three (two Alzheimer’s, one depression)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Still Masking” (est. $18.8 million)

4. Sotyktu

Movement: Not listed last month

What is it? Bristol Myers Squibb’s moderate to severe plaque psoriasis drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $19 million (up from $8.6 million in February)

Number of spots: Three

Biggest-ticket ad: “Live Unfiltered” (est. $16 million)

5. Dupixent

Movement: Down two spots

What is it? Sanofi and Regeneron’s immunology drug.

Est. national TV ad spend: $18.7 million (down from $20.3 million in February)

Number of spots: Seven (three eczema, three asthma, one gastrointestinal)

Biggest-ticket ad: “DU More: Diving Board, Soccer and Playground” (est. $7.7 million)

6. Gardasil

Movement: Not listed last month

What is it? GSK’s HPV vaccine

Est. national TV ad spend: $14.7 million (up from $7.6K in February)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Numbers Move You” (est. $14.7 million)

7. Veozah

Movement: Down three spots

What is it? Astellas’ hot flash treatment

Est. national TV ad spend: $14.4 million (down from $16.2 million in February)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Not Flash” (est. $14.4 million)

8. Opdivo

Movement: Up one spot

What is it? Bristol Myers Squibb’s cancer medicine

Est. national TV ad spend: $14.4 million (up from $11.3 million in February)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Advanced Lung Cancer” (est. $14.4 million)

9. Camzyos

Movement: Down four spots

What is it? Bristol Myers Squibb’s symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy treatment

Est. national TV ad spend: $14 million (down from $16 million in February)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “Mike” (est. $7.9 million)

10. Bimzelx

Movement: Not listed last month

What is it? UCB’s moderate to severe plaque psoriasis therapy

Est. national TV ad spend: $13.6 million (up from $0 in February)

Number of spots: Three

Biggest-ticket ad: “Born With Wings” (est. $12 million)