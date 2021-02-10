AbbVie, Novo Nordisk lead pharma TV advertisers into big-spending January

Pharma marketers are continuing their TV ad push into 2021. January pharma TV spending picked up where December ended—matching branded ad spending among the top 10 almost dollar for dollar.

The highest spenders racked up $216 million for the month after a robust $217 million December, according to data from real-time TV ad tracker iSpot.tv.

Now, with the third month in a row of the top 10 clearing $200 million, are pharma companies setting a new standard for TV spending?

Maybe. Five autoimmune disease treatments and three diabetes meds at the top of the list may point to increases in categories' competition. That could, in turn, foster hand-in-hand media buying increases to get TV mindshare.

Cancer drugmakers are another category currently vying for TV watchers’ attention. Bristol Myers Squibb’ Opdivo and Yervoy immunotherapy combo is tenth on the list with $13 million in spending after adding a second commercial in January. And Merck’s Keytruda was just a few spots behind, spending its own $12 million on TV ads during the year's first month.

Pfizer's Xeljanz also added a new commercial in January called "Pine Needles," keeping with its no-needle, "unjection" oral pill option message for rheumatoid arthritis.

In all, 15 brands spent more than $10 million on national TV ads in January, according to iSpot data.

January's $216 top 10 total continued the spending uptick from November, which saw $204 million, and October’s $187 million.

1. Humira

Movement: Stayed the same

What is it? AbbVie anti-inflammatory drug

Total estimated spending: $43.2 million (down from $45.4 million in December)

Number of spots: Four (Two for arthritis/psoriasis, two for ulcerative colitis/Crohn's)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Body of Proof: Drums” with COVID help message (est. $15.7 million)





2. Rybelsus

Movement: Up from No. 5

What is it? Novo Nordisk oral GLP-1 diabetes med

Total estimated spending: $33.6 million (up from $21.3 million in December)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “Wake Up” (est. $23.5 million)



3. Dupixent

Movement: Stayed the same

What is it? Regeneron and Sanofi atopic dermatitis and asthma treatment

Total estimated spending: $20 million (down from $23.4 million in December)

Number of spots: Six (Three for atopic dermatitis, three for asthma)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Du More: Backyards and Rain” (est. $5.3 million)



4. Skyrizi

Movement: Not on the list last month

What is it? AbbVie IL-23 next-gen psoriasis treatment

Total estimated spending: $19.6 million

Number of spots: Three

Biggest-ticket ad: “Nothing is Everything” (est. $14 million)



5. Ozempic

Movement: Down from No. 4

What is it? Novo Nordisk GLP-1 diabetes med

Total estimated spending: $19.5 million (down from $21.9 million in December)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Artist”



6. Trulicity

Movement: Not on the list last month

What is it? Eli Lilly GLP-1 diabetes drug

Total estimated spending: $18.3 million

Number of spots: Four

Biggest-ticket ad: “Power From Within” (est. $11 million)



7. Eliquis

Movement: Up from No. 9

What is it? Pfizer and Bristol Myers Squibb next-gen anticoagulant

Total estimated spending: $17.6 million (up from $13.7 million in December)

Number of spots: Four

Biggest-ticket ad: “What’s Next: Still on the Road” (est. $5.3 million)



8. Xeljanz

Movement: Down from No. 2

What is it? Pfizer oral rheumatoid arthritis therapy

Total estimated spending: $17.5 million (down from $27.6 million in December)

Number of spots: Five

Biggest-ticket ad: “Pine Needles” (est. $6.3 million)



*Editor's note: Ad not available on iSpot.tv



9. Enbrel

Movement: Down from No. 8

What is it? Amgen TNF inhibitor to treat autoimmune diseases

Total estimated spending: $13.6 million (down from $16.3 million in December)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Erin & Margo”



10. Opdivo and Yervoy

Movement: Down from No. 7

What is it? BMS dual-immunotherapy regimen

Total estimated spending: $13.3 million (down from $17.1 million in December)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “A Chance For More” (est. $9.3 million)

