AbbVie and Sanofi, Regeneron lead pharma's lower TV spending in February

Pharma TV advertisers slowed spending in February, with fewer days adding to decreased budgets among the top 10. (Getty Images)

Pharma TV advertisers’ pace of spending dropped in February, hampered by fewer days during the shorter month but also by a significant drop in spending from AbbVie’s Humira and Novo Nordisk's Rybelsus.

Humira aired only three commercials during February, spending $23 million and retaining its top spot. But the number was only about half of Humira's $43 million total in January, according to data from real-time TV ad tracker iSpot.tv

AbbVie made up for some of that decrease with re-upped spending on its next-generation contenders Skyrizi to treat psoriasis and Rinvoq for rheumatoid arthritis, with $15 million and $12 million, respectively.

Novo Nordisk similarly cut its Rybelsus TV spending by almost 80% for the oral diabetes med, dropping to less than $19 million after spending $34 million in January.

In all, the top 10 spenders put up $165 million on TV ads last month, down more than $50 million from January's $217 million spend. Even accounting for three fewer days of spending, February still comes up short against the surging fall and early winter tallies.

Making a return to the top 10 rankings was Roche’s influenza drug Xofluza. The seasonal spender launched a new campaign in January advising people to watch out for flu symptoms even during the pandemic. Two animated commercials remind consumers of the prescription flu treatment as part of a broader print, digital and in-office ad campaign.

Fourteen brands spent more than $10 million on national TV ads in February, according to iSpot data, down from 15 brands in January.

1. Humira
Movement: Stayed the same
What is it? AbbVie anti-inflammatory drug
Total estimated spending: $22.6 million (down from $43.2 million in January)
Number of spots: Three (One for arthritis/psoriasis, two for ulcerative colitis/Crohn's)
Biggest-ticket ad: “Body of Proof: Drums” with COVID-19 help message (est. $10.8 million)


2. Dupixent
Movement: Up from No. 3 last month
What is it? Regeneron and Sanofi atopic dermatitis and asthma treatment
Total estimated spending: $20.2 million (up slightly from $20 million in January)
Number of spots: Six (Three for atopic dermatitis, three for asthma)
Biggest-ticket ad: “Roll Up Your Sleeves: Chloe, Jason” (est. $6.8 million)


3. Rybelsus
Movement: Down from No. 2 last month
What is it? Novo Nordisk oral GLP-1 diabetes med
Total estimated spending: $18.7 million (down from $33.6 million in January)
Number of spots: Two
Biggest-ticket ad: “Wake Up” (est. $14.8 million)


4. Xofluza
Movement: Not on list last month
What is it? Roche flu treatment
Total estimated spending: $18.3 million
Number of spots: Two
Biggest-ticket ad: “The Flu Can Hit You Hard, COVID-19 version” (est. $11.8 million)


5. Trulicity
Movement: Up from No. 6 last month
What is it? Eli Lilly GLP-1 diabetes drug
Total estimated spending: $17 million (down from $18.3 million in January)
Number of spots: Five
Biggest-ticket ad: “Power From Within” (est. $10.4 million)


6. Xeljanz
Movement: Up from No. 8 last month
What is it? Pfizer oral rheumatoid arthritis therapy
Total estimated spending: $16.4 million (down from $17.5 million in January)
Number of spots: Three
Biggest-ticket ad: “Pine Needles” (est. $7 million)


7. Skyrizi
Movement: Down from No. 4 last month
What is it? AbbVie IL-23 next-gen psoriasis treatment
Total estimated spending: $15.4 million (down from $19.6 million in January)
Number of spots: Three
Biggest-ticket ad: “Nothing is Everything” (est. $10.4 million)


8. Enbrel
Movement: Up from No. 9
What is it? Amgen TNF inhibitor to treat autoimmune diseases
Total estimated spending: $12.2 million (down from $13.6 million in January)
Number of spots: One
Biggest-ticket ad: “Erin & Margo”


9. Rinvoq
Movement: Not on list last month
What is it? AbbVie JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid arthritis
Total estimated spending: $12 million
Number of spots: Two
Biggest-ticket ad: “Your Mission: Zipline” (est. $11.8 million)


10. Ozempic
Movement: Down from No. 5
What is it? Novo Nordisk GLP-1 diabetes med
Total estimated spending: $11.7 million (down from $19.5 million in January)
Number of spots: Two
Biggest-ticket ad: “My Zone” (est. $7.6 million)
 

