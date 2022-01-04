COVID-19 tracker: Pfizer doubles Paxlovid supply to US; A 4th Comirnaty vaccine dose?

The U.S. government has doubled its order of Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill Paxlovid,

A fourth dose of Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine Comirnaty increased blood antibody levels fivefold within one week, preliminary findings from a study in Israel found.

The worldwide case count has exceeded 295 million Tuesday morning, with 5.46 million reported deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Please read below for the latest updates. Daily COVID-19 tracker entries from Nov. 30 to Dec. 22 can be found here. April 29 to Nov. 29 can be found here. Daily entries from Nov. 2, 2020, to April 28 can be found here.

UPDATED: Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 9 a.m. ET

The Biden administration doubled its order of Pfizer’s COVID antiviral, Paxlovid, bringing the total to 20 million courses. The U.S. government also aims to accelerate the delivery, with all doses expected to be shipped by September. Story

Meanwhile, India refused to include Merck’s COVID pill, molnupiravir, in its national treatment guideline out of "major safety concerns," a senior health official told a media briefing, as quoted by Reuters.

A fourth shot of Pfizer and BioNTech’s Comirnaty vaccine, given around five months after the third dose, triggered a fivefold increase in blood antibodies one week after the injection, according to data from Israel’s Sheba Medical Center, The Wall Street Journal reported. The finding came from a study in 154 medical workers.

The FDA halted manufacturing site inspections through Jan. 19 to cope with the threat of omicron. But the agency said it intends to continue conducting "mission-critical" domestic and foreign inspections. Release

NRx Pharmaceuticals refiled an application for FDA emergency use authorization of anti-inflammation drug Zyesami. The FDA last year rejected the drug. This time, the company is asking for a narrower indication in treating critical COVID patients at an immediate risk of death who were previously treated with Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir. Release

Shionogi has delayed a Japanese filing of its COVID pill, dubbed S-217622. The company was originally targeting a go-ahead by the end of 2021, but enrollment in a local phase 2/3 trial that started in September was slower than expected, news agency Jiji Press reported.

UPDATED: Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. ET

The FDA has expanded the emergency use authorization for a booster dose of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, to cover adolescents 12 to 15 years of age. Meanwhile, the FDA reduced the interval before an individual can receive a booster dose after the primary series. It's now five months instead of the previous six months. Release

A booster shot of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine was 85% effective against COVID-related hospitalization, a phase 3b study showed. The trial was conducted in South Africa in late 2021, when omicron was the dominant coronavirus variant in the region. Separately, another study from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center examined blood from 65 vaccinated individuals. The researchers recorded a marked increase in both neutralizing antibody and T-cell response for the J&J shot given as a booster after Comirnaty. Release

After much delay, Novavax filed the data on its COVID-19 vaccine's manufacturing process to the FDA on the last day of 2021. That completes its data package for NVX-CoV2373, but a formal request for an emergency use authorization won’t happen until a month later. Release

Robust activation of immune cells known as T follicular helper cells, which can last for up to six months, might explain why Comirnaty works so well against severe COVID, a new study published in the journal Cell shows. Story

India’s Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will sell its generic version of Merck’s COVID antiviral molnupiravir at 35 rupees ($0.50) per capsule, Reuters reported. That adds up to about $20 for a five-day treatment course of 40 capsules. By comparison, Merck is selling the drug to the U.S. government at about $700 per course.