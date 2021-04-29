COVID-19 tracker: Lilly's arthritis drug wins quick EMA review; Teva's vaccine production offers rebuffed

Eli Lilly's rheumatoid arthritis drug Olumiant, also known as baricitinib, will get a speedy review for emergency authorization in the European Union.

Israel's Teva offered to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines for other drugmakers, but it's not likely to make a deal, CEO Kare Schultz told Reuters, though discussions are still ongoing.

Moderna said it will now be able to make up to 3 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2022 and at least 800 million this year, up from 700 million, thanks to a boost in its manufacturing capacity.

The worldwide case count stood at more than 149 million on Thursday afternoon, with more than 3.1 million reported deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 dashboard.

Please read below for the latest updates. Daily COVID-19 tracker entries from Nov. 2 to April 28 can be found here. Entries from Aug. 11 to Oct. 30 are here. Entries from April 21 through Aug. 11 are here. Entries from Jan. 30 through April 20 are here.

UPDATED: Thursday, April 29 at 3:20 p.m.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it will quickly review Eli Lilly's rheumatoid arthritis drug Olumiant, also known as baricitinib, for emergency use in hospitalized COVID-19 patients receiving oxygen. The regulator, which will review data from two randomized trials of hospitalized patients, told the news agency it expects a decision by July.

Israel’s Teva likely won’t strike a co-production deal with COVID-19 vaccine makers, although discussions are still ongoing, CEO Kare Schultz told Reuters. The company, which has the capacity to produce the shots in Israel and Europe, has offered to help, but “the key players that have actually been successful in developing the vaccines that have come to the market have found other partners or their own internal capacity,” Schultz said.

Moderna has increasingly heard from a mix of governments, public health officials and scientists that mRNA vaccines are the best way forward as variants of the coronavirus emerge, president Stephen Hoge, M.D., told Fierce Pharma in an interview. That's because as variants spread, drugmakers are forced to "update their vaccines really quickly," and mRNA offers the necessary speed for that response, Hoge said. Story

Total global spending on COVID-19 vaccines is projected to reach $157 billion through 2025, according to an annual forecast from IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science. This year alone, IQVIA projects spending of roughly $53 billion and $51 billion in 2022. The group sees a precipitous drop in total spending in 2023, to roughly $23 billion. Story

The European Union’s latest supply contracts for COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered in the next couple of years now have clear rules on what will happen if drugmakers fall short on their deliveries, Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn said. The EU took legal action against AstraZeneca this week for not adhering to its contract and providing a “reliable” plan to ensure timely deliveries.

UPDATED: Thursday, April 29 at 9:25 a.m.

Moderna said it’s ramping up its vaccine manufacturing and will boost its supply estimates as a result. The biotech said it’s now able to make up to 3 billion doses in 2022 and raised its bottom forecast this year from 700 million doses to 800 million. The company also announced that new data shows its vaccine can be safely stored at refrigerated temperatures for up to three months. Story

BioNTech’s CEO Ugur Sahin said he expects results by September from trials testing the company’s mRNA vaccine, developed alongside Pfizer, in babies as young as six months old, Reuters reports, citing an interview Sahin conducted German magazine Spiegel. Results from trials testing the vaccine in kids between the ages of five and 12 will be available in July, Sahin said.

Spanish pharmaceutical company Reig Jofre will begin manufacturing doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the second quarter. At the company’s new plant in Barcelona, Reig said it will be able to produce as many as 250 million doses annually.

French prosecutors have opened an involuntary manslaughter probe into three deaths among recipients of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, AFP reports. The prosecutors, who are taking over and combining three local cases, haven’t charged any entity or individual yet. According to the prosecutor's office, plaintiffs are trying to determine whether the vaccine caused the deaths of their loved ones.

Roche said it’s seeking a fast-tracked emergency authorization for its COVID-19 antibody cocktail, a combination of casirivimab with imdevimab, in India and can begin supplying the country with the drug immediately once given the OK, the Business Standard reports. Roche is also expanding production of its arthritis med Actemra, which has shown mixed results in treating COVID-19 patients.

Read our prior COVID-19 news here >>