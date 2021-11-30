COVID-19 tracker: Omicron variant was in Europe before it was found in South Africa

Executives from Merck and BioNTech say their COVID-19 antiviral and vaccine, respectively, should be effective against the new omicron variant.

European health authorities found that the variant was in Europe before it was first identified in South Africa.

The worldwide case count stood at more than 262.6 million Tuesday afternoon, with more than 5.2 million reported deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 dashboard.

UPDATED: Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m.

A Merck executive said the company's antiviral, molnupiravir, should be effective against any new COVID-19 variant, Reuters reports.

Similarly, BioNTech CEO Uğur Şahin told Reuters the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is likely to protect against severe COVID-19 from the new omicron variant.

Aspen Pharmacare has signed a non-binding term sheet with two of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen subsidiaries, the company said in an emailed statement. If the agreement yields a definitive deal, Aspen will become the first African company to snag rights over distribution, pricing and branding of the Johnson & Johnson shot. Story

Dutch health authorities confirmed Tuesday they found the new omicron variant in cases dating back as long as 11 days, indicating the variant was already in Europe before cases were first identified in South Africa last Friday, CBS reports. The RIVM health institute said it found the omicron variant in samples dating from Nov. 19 and Nov. 23.

UPDATED: Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m.

Pfizer and BioNTech are expected to request the FDA to authorize an additional shot of its vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds. The approval could come as early as next week, Barron's reports.

An FDA advisory committee is meeting to discuss Merck and its partner Ridgeback's antiviral, molnupiravir, The Wall Street Journal reports. The panel, dubbed the Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee, is expected to vote on whether to recommend the FDA approve the antiviral for emergency use. Endorsement of the pill could mean FDA authorization before the end of the year. If the FDA authorizes the antiviral, Merck has agreed to give the U.S. 3.1 million courses of the drug.

COVAX has allocated 4.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for North Korea, one of few countries that haven't started vaccination, Reuters reports.

UPDATED: Monday, Nov. 29 at 4 p.m.

Producers of the world's top COVID-19 vaccines, including Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer, say they are moving quickly to test their shots against the new omicron variant. They also are developing shots tailored to the new strain. Moderna said it has a three-pronged strategy to address the threat. Story

Amid news of the new variant, President Joe Biden downplayed the need for new lockdowns as the World Health Organization looks for more answers on the variant's impact. Story

Pfizer is boosting manufacturing capability and now expects to make 80 million courses of its oral COVID-19 drug Paxlovid by the end of 2022, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said. The drug awaits emergency use authorization from the FDA. Story

As for Merck's COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir, an FDA advisory group will vote Tuesday on whether to recommend that the FDA grant emergency use authorization, NBC reports. The company recently reported the risk reduction in hospitalization and death from the Ridgeback Therapeutics-partnered antiviral fell from 50% to 30% in the final analysis.