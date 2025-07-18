What's on neurologists' minds? Not drug names, survey shows

Neurologists think more in terms of drug class and indication than in brand names, according to a ZoomRx survey with implications for how marketers communicate with physicians.

ZoomRx surveyed 57 neurologists in the U.S. this month, revealing that no single drug brand holds more than 5% of top-of-mind awareness among the physicians. Argenx’s Vyvgart, Pfizer’s Nurtec and Roche’s Ocrevus were tied at the top, each with 5% unaided recall, followed by a long tail of products with 1% to 4% mind share.

The finding contrasts with ZoomRx’s recent data on oncology, for example, where Merck & Co.’s Keytruda was the clear leader, with 67% of cancer doctors listing it among the top 10 oncology brands unaided.

Neurologists’ awareness of specific brands may be fragmented, but the physicians’ thinking coalesces more broadly around drug classes and diseases. Monoclonal antibodies, anticonvulsants and CGRP inhibitors topped the drug class mind share leaderboard, while multiple sclerosis, epilepsy and migraine led the rankings in terms of indication.

The findings led ZoomRx to advise pharma marketers to focus on “being synonymous with best-in-class performance within your drug’s mechanism and indication.” Marketers should position their products as leaders within the broader categories, billing them as, for example, “the definitive antibody treatment for multiple sclerosis” or “the safest anticonvulsant for complex patients,” ZoomRx said.

ZoomRx cited Vyvgart and Ocrevus as products that “demonstrate the power of owning a category with key assets.” Relatively widespread awareness of the products caused argenx and Roche to achieve a level of manufacturer mind share comparable to Biogen and Novartis, companies with much broader rosters of drugs that are on neurologists’ radars.

Efficacy and safety largely define which drugs register with neurologists, with 45% and 21% of the physicians, respectively, saying the factors inform whether a product is memorable.

Marketing can move the needle, too. An easy or nice name and exposure to ads were cited by 13% and 9% of physicians, respectively, as factors that affect brand recall.