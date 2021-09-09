Sanofi, Regeneron's Dupixent tops TV spending again, with AbbVie's Rinvoq close behind

Summer ended much as it began for pharma TV ad spending—Sanofi and Regeneron’s anti-inflammatory med Dupixent remains in the top spot.

Meanwhile, the perennial No. 1 it displaced—AbbVie's blockbuster Humira—continues to spend in the middle of the pack, while sibling next-gen brand Rinvoq continued its TV commercial pace in second place.

Call it dog days, or too many outdoor activities to watch TV, but eight of the top 10 spending brands on the August list kept close pace with July spending.

Back on the list was Botox with ads for both migraine and aesthetic use. Botox got a boost from a new migraine ad that asks, and answers, potential questions people have about the neurotoxin’s use for migraine.

Botox’s August-launched ad comes as the migraine market for acute and preventive care heats up with Biohaven’s Nurtec ODT, which nabbed a dual indication for both uses, and AbbVie’s Ubrelvy for acute migraine battles for share, too. Each brand spent just under $5 million on national TV ads in August—not enough to make the list, but not insignificant media buys.

Overall, August pharma spending held steady with $131 million spent on national TV by the top 10, on par with July top spenders at $130 million and $134 million in June.



1. Dupixent

Movement: Stayed same

What is it? Regeneron and Sanofi IL-4 and IL-13 anti-inflammatory

Total estimated spending: $20.7 million (same as $20.7 million in July)

Number of spots: Five (Two for atopic dermatitis, three for asthma)

Biggest-ticket ad: “One Step Ahead” (est. $7.1 million)

2. Rinvoq

Movement: Stayed same

What is it? AbbVie JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid arthritis

Total estimated spending: $19.9 million (down from $20.7 million in July)

Number of spots: Three

Biggest-ticket ad: “Your Mission: Motorcycle” (est. $10.9 million)

3. Rybelsus

Movement: Stayed same

What is it? Novo Nordisk oral GLP-1 diabetes med

Total estimated spending: $19.3 million (up from $17.8 million in July)

Number of spots: Three

Biggest-ticket ad: “Waking Up: Possible” (est. $16.3 million)

4. Ozempic

Movement: Up from No. 7

What is it? Novo Nordisk GLP-1 diabetes med

Total estimated spending: $14.6 million (up from $12.4 million in July)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Pickleball”

5. Humira

Movement: Up from No. 6

What is it? AbbVie anti-inflammatory drug

Total estimated spending: $11.6 million (up from $10.5 million in July)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “Recording Studio” (est. $5.9 million)

6. Trulicity

Movement: Up from No. 9

What is it? Eli Lilly GLP-1 diabetes drug

Total estimated spending: $11.1 million (down from $9.3 million in July)

Number of spots: Six

Biggest-ticket ad: “The Choices You Make” (est. $7.6 million)

7. Verzenio

Movement: Stayed same

What is it? Eli Lilly metastatic breast cancer treatment

Total estimated spending: $9.3 million (down from $9.7 million in July)

Number of spots: Four

Biggest-ticket ad: “All the Time in the World” (est. $7.5 million)

8. Jardiance

Movement: Not on list last month

What is it? Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim SGLT2 diabetes treatment

Total estimated spending: $8.7 million

Number of spots: Three

Biggest-ticket ad: “Meet the People: On it” (est. $7.8 million)

9. Tepezza

Movement: Up from No. 10

What is it? Horizon Therapeutics thyroid eye disease treatment

Total estimated spending: $8.2 million (up from $8.1 million in July)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Jeanne”

10. Botox

Movement: Not on list last month

What is it? AbbVie neurotoxin treatment for migraine and aesthetic use

Total estimated spending: $7.8 million

Number of spots: Five (Two for migraine and three for aesthetics)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Questions” (est. $3 million)

