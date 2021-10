Regeneron, Novo Nordisk, Lilly and AbbVie stake claims on September's list of top TV ad spenders

Call it a tale of two therapeutic fields. Immunology treatments and diabetes drugs together dominated September's list of top spenders on TV ads, with four brands in each category.

Once again, Regeneron and Sanofi claimed the lead in ad spending for the month as they continuing pumping up ads for Dupixent in eczema and asthma, according to research from real-time TV ad tracker iSpot.tv. And, once again, AbbVie's trio of blockbusters for conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis all made an appearance—this time to the tune of $38.3 million all together.

But hot competition in diabetes also fueled some big TV ad spending, with two drugs from Novo Nordisk—Rybelsus and Ozempic—and two from Eli Lilly, one solo (Trulicity) and the other in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim (Jardiance). Together, those brands shelled out $57.8 million on television advertising last month.

Also back on the list? Merck & Co.'s cancer drug Keytruda, with four commercials on air and a spot in tenth place. And in an awareness push adjacent to the diabetes realm, Eylea maker Regeneron makes an appearance at No. 6 with a campaign aimed at educating people about diabetic retinopathy.

1. Dupixent

Movement: No change

What is it? Regeneron and Sanofi IL-4/13 immunology drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $29.2 million (up from $20.7 million in August)

Number of spots: Five (Two for atopic dermatitis, three for asthma)

Biggest-ticket ad: “One Step Ahead’ (est. $7.5 million)

2. Rybelsus

Movement: Up 1 spot

What is it? Novo Nordisk oral GLP-1 diabetes drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $21.1 million (up from $19.3 million in August)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: "Waking Up - Possible" (est. $17.9 million)

3. Rinvoq

Movement: Down 1 spot

What is it? AbbVie JAK inhibitor for rheumatoid arthritis

Est. national TV ad spend: $18.3 million (down from $19.9 million in August)

Number of spots: Three

Biggest-ticket ad: "Your Mission - Motorcycle" (est. $10.3 million)

4. Trulicity

Movement: Up 2 spots

What is it? Eli Lilly GLP-1 diabetes drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $13.5 million (up from $11.1 million in August)

Number of spots: Eight

Biggest-ticket ad: "On His Game" (est. $6.6 million)

5. Ozempic

Movement: Down 1 spot

What is it? Novo Nordisk GLP-1 diabetes drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $11.9 million (down from $14.6 million in August)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: "Pickleball" (est. $11.9 million)

6. Now Eye See

Movement: Not listed last month

What is it? Regeneron diabetic retinopathy awareness

Est. national TV ad spend: $11.5 million (up from $0 in August)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: "Now Eye See" (est. $11.5 million)

7. Jardiance

Movement: Up 1 spot

What is it? Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim SGLT2 diabetes drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $11.3 million (up from $8.7 million in August)

Number of spots: Three

Biggest-ticket ad: "Meet the People - On It" (est. $9.6 million)

8. Skyrizi

Movement: Up 3 spots

What is it? AbbVie IL-23 psoriasis drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $10.2 million (up from $7.6 million in August)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: "Clear Skin" (est. $8.2 million)

9. Humira

Movement: Down 4 spots

What is it? AbbVie immunology drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $9.8 million (down from $11.6 million in August)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: "Missing" (est. $7.1 million)

10. Keytruda

Movement: Not listed last month

What is it? Merck & Co. PD-1 immuno-oncology drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $8.4 million (up from $0 in August)

Number of spots: Four

Biggest-ticket ad: "The Moment - Begins" (est. $4.1 million)