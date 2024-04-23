New kid on The Bloc: Ogilvy, McCann alum Eduardo Basque joins as associate creative director

After kicking off a global expansion project last fall, independent healthcare agency The Bloc has been on a creative team hiring spree.

The latest addition came this week, as the agency announced Tuesday that it has recruited Eduardo Basque as its associate creative director. In his new role, Basque will be based in New York City and will work alongside The Bloc’s head of creative and experience, Adam Hessel—another recent hire—to develop new approaches to health-related messaging.

Basque joins The Bloc after holding the same title for a little over a year at Ogilvy Health. Before that, he served as senior art director for McCann Health Brazil and head of art for Brazilian agency Mestiça. Rounding out his more than two decades in creative work are a handful of art director roles at other Brazilian agencies, where he created campaigns for clients including Starbucks, Nissan, Nestlé and more.

“In my capacity at The Bloc, I intend to play a pivotal role in driving the intersection of creativity and health evolution by harnessing creativity responsibly and innovatively,” Basque said in a statement. “My objective is to conceive ideas and campaigns that educate, inform, inspire, and captivate the intended audience. Through the creation of compelling content and immersive experiences, I am dedicated to contributing to establishing a creative legacy within the health sector.”

Basque previously overlapped with his new boss, Hessel, at Ogilvy Health. Hessel joined The Bloc in February of this year after spending two years as Ogilvy’s chief creative officer in North America.

In another new addition to the creative team, The Bloc announced at the end of last year that it had tapped Stephanie Berman as global chief creative officer. The appointment marked Berman’s triumphant return to the agency, where she’d spent 15 years between 2003 and 2018, including a role as chief creative officer of The Bloc’s New York office.

Those recent hires come shortly after The Bloc pulled back the curtain in late September on a strategic plan to expand its global footprint. Its first steps along that path were focused in Europe, with the acquisitions of Italian healthcare communications agency thenewway and Swiss health creative agency X-Ray, as well as the establishment of The Bloc in Germany via a joint venture with Serviceplan Group.