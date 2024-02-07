Wunderman Thompson Health, WPP alum Renata Maia becomes Ogilvy Health's chief creative officer

Major New York-based healthcare agency Ogilvy Health has hired Renata Maia as its new chief creative officer.

In this role, Maia, who joins from Wunderman Thompson Health where she was the agency’s first global CCO, will “oversee the creative product across all Ogilvy Health offerings including brand development, strategy, experience and innovation, PR and influence, medical education, and market access,” according to a press release.

She will also join Ogilvy's Worldwide Creative Council.

Before Wunderman, she spent much of her career at WPP agencies including Y&R and Grey. In 2019, Maia joined IPG Health’s Area 23, working with a number of Big Pharmas, having also worked on consumer product campaigns.

Renata has taken over from Adam Hessel, who was hired by Ogilvy back in 2022 but this week moved over to healthcare agency The Bloc as its new CCO.

“Renata has earned a reputation for bringing impact to life through thought-provoking and beautifully crafted work,” said Liz Taylor, Ogilvy’s global chief creative officer, in the release.

“We share a belief that our industry should not only imbue science and technology with meaning but also unlock ideas that can deliver true transformation in people’s lives. I am thrilled to have her stepping into this role and can’t wait to see the value she will bring to Ogilvy’s Worldwide Creative Council.”