Galderma, seeking to build $2B product, starts DTC campaign for eczema drug across TV, digital

Galderma has kicked off an ad campaign to show how its Nemluvio can empower people to rule over itchy eczema. Aiming to grow the biologic into a $2 billion product, the company is running ads across national TV and digital media to spread the word about its effects on a particularly bothersome symptom.

The FDA approved Nemluvio for use in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in December, following an initial approval in prurigo nodularis in August. Galderma is now facing off against big, established rivals such as Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent for the U.S. atopic dermatitis market. The company is focusing in particular on the effects of Nemluvio on itch as it works to carve out a niche.

Galderma’s “Scratch Resistance” campaign, the first direct-to-consumer push for Nemluvio, includes a TV spot that highlights the burdens of living with eczema-associated itchiness. The ad starts by showing several women trying to get relief from the symptom by rubbing up against walls, running hair brushes down their arms and scratching their backs with rulers.

Having set up the problem, the ad then pitches Nemluvio as the solution. A woman goes from looking frazzled to radiant as a voice-over says, “When eczema is out of hand, show it who’s boss with Nemluvio.” After a close-up of a hand dropping a ruler, we see the woman standing triumphantly at the top of a mound of the discarded measuring sticks.

The ad goes on to explain Nemluvio’s mechanism of action and show other people standing at the top of mounds of their own improvised itch alleviation devices, including hair brushes, whisks and sunglasses. A man stands atop the pile of sunglasses, but women make up the rest of the cast.

Galderma is targeting TV, Facebook, Instagram, digital banner ads and other channels as it seeks to build on the early progress of the Nemluvio launch. The company reported Nemluvio sales of $23 million last year, mainly in prurigo nodularis. On an earnings call last month, Galderma CEO Flemming Ornskov said Nemluvio was at about 30% weekly prurigo nodularis market share in new patient starts early in 2025.

“Galderma has invested in growing medical awareness and education of Nemluvio and, more specifically, the very high burden of itch,” Ornskov said. “This has translated into a high attention and intention to prescribe among healthcare professionals [and] growing patient awareness.”

The atopic dermatitis space is more competitive, but, according to Ornskov, “the launch trajectory is off to a strong start also compared to recent entrants.” Galderma, which grew its sales force by 40% last year, hired more reps after the eczema approval, with the goal of being fully resourced by the end of 2025.