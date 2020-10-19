4 AbbVie brands land on pharma's top TV spenders list for September

Pharma TV advertising spiked in September, even without the usually ubiquitous football media to play it on.
The top 10 brands spent $182 million, the highest monthly total since January, according to data from real-time TV ad tracker iSpot.tv. AbbVie’s Humira led the way as usual, but with an even bigger budget of $57.7 million, an increase of 45% over what the Illinois drugmaker spent on the product in August.
AbbVie drugs overall held four of the top spots, putting the company total at just under $90 million on national TV media for September. One of those ads, for acute migraine med Ubrelvy, was a first-timer on the list with two TV commercials featuring its new spokesperson—tennis star and migraine sufferer Serena Williams.
Bristol Myers Squibb also joined the list in September at the No. 3 spot with the debut of its Opdivo and Yervoy combination TV ad. BMS’ immuno-oncology pair nabbed a first-line approval to treat non-small cell lung cancer in May. The September-launched commercial touts it as the "first and only approved chemo-free combination of two immunotherapies" in the setting.
Overall, September spending among the top 10 was up 23% over August's $148 million, and it marked an even bigger jump over July spending of $136 million.
1. Humira
Movement: Stayed same
What is it? AbbVie's anti-inflammatory drug
Total estimated spending: $57.7 million (up from $39.9 million in August)
Number of spots: Eight (Two for citrate-free injection, two for arthritis/psoriasis, four for ulcerative colitis/Crohn's)
Biggest-ticket ad: “You Inspired Us: May Be Able to Help” (est. $26.6 million)
2. Dupixent
Movement: Up from No. 5
What is it? Regeneron and Sanofi's atopic dermatitis and asthma treatment
Total estimated spending: $23.1 million (up from $21.9 million in August)
Number of spots: Three (Two for atopic dermatitis, one for asthma)
Biggest-ticket ad: “Du More: Backyards and Rain” (est. $10.4 million)
3. Opdivo and Yervoy
Movement: Not on list last month
What is it? Bristol Myers Squibb's dual-immunotherapy regimen
Total estimating spending: $22.7 million
Number of spots: One
Biggest-ticket ad: “Combination Immunotherapy”
4. Descovy
Movement: Down from No. 3
What is it? Gilead Sciences' next-gen PrEP HIV drug
Total estimated spending: $13.7 million (down from $13.7 million in August)
Number of spots: One
Biggest-ticket ad: “Prep Up”
5. Trulicity
Movement: Down from No. 4
What is it? Eli Lilly's GLP-1 diabetes drug
Total estimated spending: $12 million (down from $14.1 million in August)
Number of spots: Three
Biggest-ticket ad: “Power: Day of Work: $25 Savings” (est. $7.7 million)
6. Skyrizi
Movement: Up from No. 9
What is it? AbbVie's IL-23 next-gen psoriasis treatment
Total estimated spending: $11.3 million (up from $8.5 million in August)
Number of spots: Five
Biggest-ticket ad: “Feel Free to Bare Your Skin” (est. $4.9 million)
7. Rinvoq
Movement: Not on list last month
What is it? AbbVie's JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid arthritis
Total estimated spending: $10.7 million
Number of spots: Two
Biggest-ticket ad: “Your Mission: Zip Line” (est. $9.9 million)
8. Jardiance
Movement: Not on list last month
What is it? Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim's SGLT2 diabetes treatment
Total estimated spending: $10.4 million
Number of spots: Four
Biggest-ticket ad: “Community Garden” (est. $5.5 million)
9. Enbrel
Movement: Up from No. 10
What is it? Amgen’s TNF inhibitor to treat autoimmune diseases
Total estimated spending: $10.06 million (up from $7.5 million in August)
Number of spots: Two
Biggest-ticket ad: “Leah” (est. $9.1 million)
10. Ubrelvy
Movement: Not on list last month
What is it? AbbVie’s oral CGRP for acute treatment of migraines
Total estimated spending: $10.02 million
Number of spots: Two
Biggest-ticket ad: “Every Match Counts featuring Serena Williams” (est. $6.8 million)