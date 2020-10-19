4 AbbVie brands land on pharma's top TV spenders list for September

Pharma TV advertising spiked in September, even without the usually ubiquitous football media to play it on.

The top 10 brands spent $182 million, the highest monthly total since January, according to data from real-time TV ad tracker iSpot.tv. AbbVie’s Humira led the way as usual, but with an even bigger budget of $57.7 million, an increase of 45% over what the Illinois drugmaker spent on the product in August.

AbbVie drugs overall held four of the top spots, putting the company total at just under $90 million on national TV media for September. One of those ads, for acute migraine med Ubrelvy, was a first-timer on the list with two TV commercials featuring its new spokesperson—tennis star and migraine sufferer Serena Williams.

SPONSORED BY CBSET & CILCARE White Paper: Why Test Your COVID-19 Therapies for Auditory Safety? Repurposing approved compounds for COVID-19 can expedite regulatory review, but changing formulation, dosing, and administration route may add risks. Learn how preclinical ototoxicity assessment can help you avoid clinical and financial risks. Download Now

Bristol Myers Squibb also joined the list in September at the No. 3 spot with the debut of its Opdivo and Yervoy combination TV ad. BMS’ immuno-oncology pair nabbed a first-line approval to treat non-small cell lung cancer in May. The September-launched commercial touts it as the "first and only approved chemo-free combination of two immunotherapies" in the setting.

Overall, September spending among the top 10 was up 23% over August's $148 million, and it marked an even bigger jump over July spending of $136 million.



1. Humira

Movement: Stayed same

What is it? AbbVie's anti-inflammatory drug

Total estimated spending: $57.7 million (up from $39.9 million in August)

Number of spots: Eight (Two for citrate-free injection, two for arthritis/psoriasis, four for ulcerative colitis/Crohn's)

Biggest-ticket ad: “You Inspired Us: May Be Able to Help” (est. $26.6 million)



2. Dupixent

Movement: Up from No. 5

What is it? Regeneron and Sanofi's atopic dermatitis and asthma treatment

Total estimated spending: $23.1 million (up from $21.9 million in August)

Number of spots: Three (Two for atopic dermatitis, one for asthma)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Du More: Backyards and Rain” (est. $10.4 million)



3. Opdivo and Yervoy

Movement: Not on list last month

What is it? Bristol Myers Squibb's dual-immunotherapy regimen

Total estimating spending: $22.7 million

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Combination Immunotherapy”



4. Descovy

Movement: Down from No. 3

What is it? Gilead Sciences' next-gen PrEP HIV drug

Total estimated spending: $13.7 million (down from $13.7 million in August)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Prep Up”



5. Trulicity

Movement: Down from No. 4

What is it? Eli Lilly's GLP-1 diabetes drug

Total estimated spending: $12 million (down from $14.1 million in August)

Number of spots: Three

Biggest-ticket ad: “Power: Day of Work: $25 Savings” (est. $7.7 million)



6. Skyrizi

Movement: Up from No. 9

What is it? AbbVie's IL-23 next-gen psoriasis treatment

Total estimated spending: $11.3 million (up from $8.5 million in August)

Number of spots: Five

Biggest-ticket ad: “Feel Free to Bare Your Skin” (est. $4.9 million)



7. Rinvoq

Movement: Not on list last month

What is it? AbbVie's JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid arthritis

Total estimated spending: $10.7 million

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “Your Mission: Zip Line” (est. $9.9 million)



8. Jardiance

Movement: Not on list last month

What is it? Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim's SGLT2 diabetes treatment

Total estimated spending: $10.4 million

Number of spots: Four

Biggest-ticket ad: “Community Garden” (est. $5.5 million)



9. Enbrel

Movement: Up from No. 10

What is it? Amgen’s TNF inhibitor to treat autoimmune diseases

Total estimated spending: $10.06 million (up from $7.5 million in August)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “Leah” (est. $9.1 million)



10. Ubrelvy

Movement: Not on list last month

What is it? AbbVie’s oral CGRP for acute treatment of migraines

Total estimated spending: $10.02 million

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “Every Match Counts featuring Serena Williams” (est. $6.8 million)

