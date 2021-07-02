FCB Health and McCann Health join forces for new pharma and healthcare network IPG Health

Award-winning pharma and healthcare agencies FCB Health and McCann Health are teaming up to become IPG Health.

Typically among the annual top prize winners at Cannes Lions Health—FCB Health won healthcare network of the year in 2021 while McCann Health won it in 2019—the two agency networks were already connected under their parent company, Interpublic Group.

Now, the two will share a single management team, while still going to market under their separate agency brand names. Taking on the CEO role at IPG Health is Dana Maiman, who's now CEO at FCB Health. John Cahill, McCann Health’s global CEO, will be executive chairman at IPG Health. Both executives will continue in their respective agency network CEO roles for now, an IPG spokesperson said.

Other executives tapped to lead IPG Health include Mike Guarino as chief commercial officer and Lisa DuJat as chief talent officer, both from FCB Health, where they held the same titles. Charlie Buckwell joins as chief medical communications officer from a similar role at McCann Health. Raj Singhal also joins as chief operating and financial officer from IPG agency Huge, where he had been the acting global CEO.

Interpublic Group CEO Philippe Krakowsky said in a news release that while the two networks have collaborated for many years, IPG Health makes “this the new normal—an operating model for all healthcare clients that delivers the best talent and expertise for every business challenge, and partners with best-in-class IPG capabilities in dynamic areas like data, technology and media.”

Both FCB and McCann health networks are coming off big wins at the virtual Cannes Lions Health last week. FCB Health nabbed healthcare agency of the year, after winning the same title in 2018, and added 11 Lions Health trophies to its showcase. Its pharma category Grand Prix winner, “Sick Beats,” also picked up awards across the festival, including a second grand prize in the radio and audio category.

Meanwhile, McCann Health picked up 17 Lions from across the festival including 11 alone for “The Bread Exam” campaign for breast self-exams.