Dexcom taps Nick Jonas, other stars for World Diabetes Day push

Dexcom has rounded up its celebrity spokespeople for World Diabetes Day, putting singer Nick Jonas at the center of a campaign intended to help people change their perception of what they can achieve.

Jonas narrates and stars in Dexcom’s new “Discover What You’re Made Of” video. The 90-second video features footage of American gymnast Charlotte Drury wincing while using a fingerstick to take a blood sample, as is required when using older glucose monitoring technology. Next, we see Drury doing a routine on a trampoline while wearing one of Dexcom’s continuous glucose monitors (CGMs).

In a voice-over, Jonas says, “if it feels like a diagnosis has turned your life upside down, that the life you wanted doesn't seem possible, that every day you'll doubt what you're made of, let that be what fuels you.” Jonas adds, “don't just represent your country, represent a worldwide community who's been told they can't.”

Across the rest of the ad, Dexcom shows people who have overcome being told “they can’t.” We see an older woman checking the app for Stelo, Dexcom’s over-the-counter CGM device, before a birthday party and Jonas in the recording studio.

The next section shows American football player Adonai Mitchell scoring a touchdown as Jonas says, “if you're already one of the best in the world, and they still ask if you have what it takes, don't just prove them wrong, prove to others they can, too.” Text on the screen says, “tagged almost uncoachable by NFL scouts amid reports of diabetes health condition.”

Dexcom is using the success stories to encourage everyone with diabetes to pursue their goals. The point is reinforced by footage of a young man meeting Jonas and posing for a Dexcom promotional pic. Jonas talks over the footage, telling people to “go from meeting one of your heroes to becoming one yourself.”

The company is running a giveaway aligned with that message. Throughout November, Dexcom wants people with diabetes to “share their aspirations, small or large.” The company listed “logging the first mile for a 5K run, committing to learn a new language or signing up for a cooking class” as examples as the first steps people can take to discover what they’re made of.

Dexcom will randomly select people to win a $500 prize to “jumpstart their journey” and is encouraging people to use its hashtag when posting on Instagram and TikTok. The campaign comes as Dexcom works to grow sales of its recently launched Stelo device and keep competing with Abbott for the prescription CGM market.