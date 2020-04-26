AbbVie, Lilly and Gilead stay on top of pharma ad spending list for March amid steady overall spending

While much of the world watched TV from home in March thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, pharma companies kept up a typical pace of TV ad spending on drug brands. The top 10 brands spent $156 million in March, according to real-time TV ad tracker iSpot.tv, a slight increase over February's $149 million.

With the health crisis, TV ad prognosticators are predicting overall drops in traditional programmed TV spending. Predictions for those declines run as high as 40% for March and April, with full-year forecasts pegging declines of 12% to 20% as many look to revamp their upended models.

However, the pharma industry may be more insulated than some other categories such as travel or retail. People with chronic conditions and new health issues need medicine and information regardless of COVID-19.

April may offer a clearer picture of what's to come in pharma TV advertising, but an early look at mid-month data found pharma still on track for about the same level of spending as March. Check back in a few weeks for a complete assessment.

Meanwhile, in March, AbbVie's Humira continued as the top spender with $25.2 million laid out on TV ads. In fact, the four top-spending drugs remained in the same spots for March with Trulicity, Descovy and Rinvoq following the AbbVie megabrand.

1. Humira

Movement: Stayed same

What is it? AbbVie anti-inflammatory drug

Total estimated spending: $25.2 million (down from $26.5 million in February)

Number of spots: Four (Two for arthritis/psoriasis, two for ulcerative colitis/Crohn's)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Body of Proof: Dog Walking” (est. $9.7 million)



2. Trulicity

Movement: Stayed same

What is it? Eli Lilly GLP-1 diabetes drug

Total estimated spending: $20.7 million (up from $19 million in February)

Number of spots: Three

Biggest-ticket ad: “Power: Picnic” (est. $18.2 million)



3. Descovy

Movement: Stayed same

What is it? Gilead Sciences next-gen PrEP HIV drug

Total estimated spending: $18.8 million (up from $18 million in February)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Prep Up”



4. Rinvoq

Movement: Stayed same

What is it? AbbVie JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid arthritis

Total estimated spending: $18.7 million (up from $12.8 million in February)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Your Mission”



5. Rexulti

Movement: Up from No. 9

What is it? Otsuka and Lundbeck antipsychotic

Total estimated spending: $15.4 million (up from $11.5 million in February)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “I’m Fine” (est. $12.2million)



6. Xeljanz

Movement: Not on list last month

What is it? Pfizer oral rheumatoid arthritis therapy

Total estimated spending: $15.3 million

Number of spots: Three

Biggest-ticket ad: "Needles: Sea Urchin" (est. $7.8 million)



7. Skyrizi

Movement: Down from No. 5

What is it? AbbVie IL-23 next-gen psoriasis treatment

Total estimated spending: $11.8 million (down from $12.8 million in February)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “Nothing is Everything” (est. $10 million)



8. Chantix

Movement: Not on list last month

What is it? Pfizer smoking cessation med

Total estimated spending: $11.2 million

Number of spots: Six

Biggest-ticket ad: “Snow Turkey” (est. $6 million)



9. Ozempic

Movement: Down from No .6

What is it? Novo Nordisk GLP-1 diabetes med

Total estimated spending: $9.7 million (down from $12.7 million in February)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Musicians”



10. Otezla

Movement: Not on list last month

What is it? Amgen oral treatment for plaque psoriasis

Total estimated spending: $9 million

Number of spots: Four

Biggest-ticket ad: "Little Things: Pool" (est. $4 million)

