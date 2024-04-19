Pharma

'The Top Line': Winning formulas for the best biotech and drug names

By Ayla Ellison, Ben Adams, Annalee Armstrong Apr 19, 2024 8:53am
The Top Line #FierceMadness drug names drug marketing

This week on “The Top Line,” we're joined by Fierce Biotech Senior Editor Annalee Armstrong and Fierce Pharma Marketing Senior Editor Ben Adams. We're diving into our recent spin on March Madness at Fierce.

This time around, Fierce Biotech kicked off its inaugural Best Biotech Name tournament, while over at Fierce Pharma Marketing, we held our biannual Drug Names tournament.

The editors discuss what makes a company or drug name tick, what to steer clear of, and how the entire competition played out. 

To learn more about the topics in this episode: 

To Listen to More Episodes from The Top Line

Check Out the Full List
The Top Line #FierceMadness drug names drug marketing Marketing