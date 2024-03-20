FierceMadness is back: Get voting in the 2024 drug name tournament

LAUNCHED: Wednesday, March 20, 7:00 a.m. ET
It’s March, so it’s time for some #FierceMadness. Last year, we channeled the NCAA tournament for the best pharma ad campaigns, but, this year, we’re looking for the best of the best in drug names.
Here’s how it works.
We’ve chosen 64 of the most distinctive drug names to come out of the FDA’s 2022 and 2023 crop of new approvals. Whittling down to 64 from the 92 drug names available was our staff challenge, but now it’s up to you, readers, to deliberate and vote down to the final winner.
Remember, this isn’t about the drugs themselves—neither how well they may work (or not) nor any controversies in how they may have been approved. Our goal is to assess their marketing suitability, considering how well they perform in their respective field and against competitors.
#FierceMadness 2024: The full bracket of 64
Jesduvroq vs. Lamzede
Jesduvroq
Maker: GSK
Indication: Anemia due to chronic kidney disease
Sounds like: When you hit your finger with a hammer, but it’s in front of your children so you’re trying not to swear
Lamzede
Maker: Chiesi
Indication: Non-central nervous system manifestations of alpha-mannosidosis
Sounds like: A vegan meal
Pluvicto vs. Lunsumio
Pluvicto
Maker: Novartis
Indication: Prostate-specific membrane antigen-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer following other therapies
Sounds like: A new planet
Lunsumio
Maker: Roche
Indication: Relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma
Sounds like: A Japanese wrestler
Briumvi vs. Camzyos
Briumvi
Maker: TG Therapeutics
Indication: Relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis
Sounds like: A sixth-generation cheese
Camzyos
Maker: Bristol Myers Squibb
Indication: Obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy
Sounds like: A Spanish holiday resort
Voquezna vs. Mounjaro
Voquezna
Maker: Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Indication: Helicobacter pylori infection
Sounds like: A sports drink with a kick
Mounjaro
Maker: Eli Lilly
Indication: Lowering blood sugar levels in Type 2 diabetes
Sounds like: A legendary medieval sword fighter
Vtama vs. Amvuttra
Vtama
Maker: Dermavant
Indication: Plaque psoriasis
Sounds like: A mouthful
Amvuttra
Maker: Alnylam
Indication: Polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis
Sounds like: A pope’s gift
Xenpozyme vs. Daxxify
Xenpozyme
Maker: Sanofi
Indication: Acid sphingomyelinase deficiency
Sounds like: An alien protein
Daxxify
Maker: Revance
Indication: The treatment of cervical dystonia and for the temporary improvement of frown lines
Sounds like: A ray gun to make you sassy
Fruzaqla vs. Sotyktu
Fruzaqla
Maker: Takeda Pharmaceuticals
Indication: Refractory, metastatic colorectal cancer
Sounds like: A European swear word
Sotyktu
Maker: Bristol Myers Squibb
Indication: Moderate to severe plaque psoriasis
Sounds like: Gesundheit!
Terlivaz vs. Imjudo
Terlivaz
Maker: Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
Indication: Improve kidney function in adults with hepatorenal syndrome with rapid reduction in kidney function
Sounds like: A Hungarian dance
Imjudo
Maker: AstraZeneca
Indication: Unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma
Sounds like: A self-confident martial artist
Elahere vs. Vabysmo
Elahere
Maker: ImmunoGen
Indication: Recurrent ovarian cancer that is resistant to platinum therapy
Sounds like: An inebriated attempt at Hawaiian
Vabysmo
Maker: Roche
Indication: Neovascular (wet) aged-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema
Sounds like: A new way of saying fantastic
Pyrukynd vs. Rystiggo
Pyrukynd
Maker: Agios
Indication: Hemolytic anemia in pyruvate kinase deficiency
Sounds like: A drunk Scrabble game
Rystiggo
Maker: UCB
Indication: Generalized myasthenia gravis in adults who are anti-acetylcholine receptor- or anti-muscle-specific tyrosine kinase antibody-positive
Sounds like: An Italian village
Beyfortus vs. Xdemvy
Beyfortus
Maker: AstraZeneca
Indication: To prevent respiratory syncytial virus lower respiratory tract disease
Sounds like: A medieval stronghold
Xdemvy
Maker: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Indication: Demodex blepharitis
Sounds like: Elon Musk’s drunk attempt at renaming his business
Tzield vs. Rezlidhia
Tzield
Maker: Provention Bio
Indication: Delay the onset of stage 3 Type 1 diabetes
Sounds like: An electronic barrier
Rezlidhia
Maker: Rigel Pharmaceuticals
Indication: Relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation
Sounds like: A new Disney princess
Krazati vs. Leqembi
Krazati
Maker: Mirati Therapeutics
Indication: KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer in adults who have received at least one prior systemic therapy
Sounds like: A crazy party
Leqembi
Maker: Eisai
Indication: Alzheimer’s disease
Sounds like: An inspirational French aphorism
Cibinqo vs. Brenzavvy
Cibinqo
Maker: Pfizer
Indication: Refractory, moderate to severe atopic dermatitis
Sounds like: A game of cheeky bingo
Brenzavvy
Maker: TheracosBio
Indication: Glycemic control in adults with Type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise
Sounds like: Heard in a copy of "Pirates of the Caribbean"
Jaypirca vs. Skyclarys
Jaypirca
Maker: Eli Lilly
Indication: Relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma in adults who have had at least two lines of systemic therapy, including a BTK inhibitor
Sounds like: A strong coffee
Skyclarys
Maker: Biogen
Indication: Friedreich’s ataxia
Sounds like: A high-rise building
Zavzpret vs. Paxlovid
Zavzpret
Maker: Pfizer
Indication: Migraine treatment
Sounds like: A Turkish fast-food restaurant
Paxlovid
Maker: Pfizer
Indication: Mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19
Sounds like: A bizarre Pac-Man sequel
Inpefa vs. Columvi
Inpefa
Maker: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Indication: Heart failure
Sounds like: An anti-fascist offshoot group
Columvi
Maker: Roche
Indication: Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, not otherwise specified, or large B-cell lymphoma arising from follicular lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy
Sounds like: An ancient Roman detective
Daybue vs. Zynyz
Daybue
Maker: Acadia
Indication: Rett syndrome
Sounds like: How my five-year-old insists debut is spelled
Zynyz
Maker: Incyte
Indication: Metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma
Sounds like: Drug naming companies may be running out of ideas
Rezzayo vs. Qalsody
Rezzayo
Maker: Melinta Therapeutics
Indication: Candidemia and invasive candidiasis
Sounds like: A phrase used when you’ve had a great nap in the day
Qalsody
Maker: Biogen
Indication: Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in adults who have a SOD1 gene mutation
Sounds like: From the makers of “Better Call Saul” comes “better Qalsody”
Elfabrio vs. Veozah
Elfabrio
Maker: Chiesi
Indication: Fabry disease
Sounds like: The lost Spanish Mario brother
Veozah
Maker: Astellas
Indication: Moderate to severe hot flashes caused by menopause
Sounds like: A Broadway play
Epkinly vs. Zurzuvae
Epkinly
Makers: AbbVie/Genmab
Indication: Relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and high-grade B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy
Sounds like: Someone who watches too many streaming episodes
Zurzuvae
Maker: Biogen
Indication: Postpartum depression
Sounds like: A mouthful
Izervay vs. Talvey
Izervay
Maker: Iveric Bio
Indication: Geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration
Sounds like: A new app for scanning the land
Talvey
Maker: Johnson & Johnson
Indication: Relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior therapies
Sounds like: A little too close to talc…
Elrexfio vs. Veopoz
Elrexfio
Maker: Pfizer
Indication: Relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior lines of therapy
Sounds like: A new dinosaur found in Mexico
Veopoz
Maker: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Indication: Patients 1 year old and older with CD55-deficient protein-losing enteropathy
Sounds like: Double-plus good!
Zilbrysq vs. Ojjaara
Zilbrysq
Maker: UCB
Indication: Generalized myasthenia gravis in adults who are anti-acetylcholine receptor antibody positive
Sounds like: Absolute zero
Ojjaara
Maker: GSK
Indication: Intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis in adults with anemia
Sounds like: “What’s my name?”
Exxua vs. Pombiliti
Exxua
Maker: Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals
Indication: Major depressive disorder
Sounds like: Someone who’s always leaving
Pombiliti
Maker: Amicus
Indication: Late-onset Pompe disease
Sounds like: The ability to treat Pompe disease (this feels a little on the nose)
Rivfloza vs. Velsipity
Rivfloza
Maker: Novo Nordisk
Indication: Urinary oxalate levels in patients 9 years and older with primary hyperoxaluria type 1 and relatively preserved kidney function
Sounds like: An exuberant DJ
Velsipity
Maker: Pfizer
Indication: Moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults
Sounds like: A deodorant brand you wouldn’t want to buy
Bimzelx vs. Omvoh
Bimzelx
Maker: UCB
Indication: Moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy
Sounds like: Throwing away unwanted antacids
Omvoh
Maker: Eli Lilly
Indication: Ulcerative colitis
Sounds like: A new age prayer
Loqtorzi vs. Defencath
Loqtorzi
Maker: Coherus Biosciences
Indication: Recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma when used together with or following other therapies
Sounds like: How you close the door in a magical kingdom
Defencath
Maker: CorMedix
Indication: Reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adults with kidney failure receiving chronic hemodialysis
Sounds like: A Dungeons and Dragons character
Augtyro vs. Ryzneuta
Augtyro
Maker: Bristol Myers Squibb
Indication: ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer
Sounds like: A virtual reality game where you’re the bad guy
Ryzneuta
Maker: Acrotech Biopharma
Indication: Neutropenia
Sounds like: Getting rid of someone’s charisma
Truqap vs. Ogsiveo
Truqap
Maker: AstraZeneca
Indication: Breast cancer that meets certain disease criteria
Sounds like: A limit on truth
Ogsiveo
Maker: SpringWorks
Indication: Progressing desmoid tumors who require systemic treatment
Sounds like: Oh, give us a go!
Quviviq vs. Ztalmy
Quviviq
Maker: Idorsia
Indication: Insomnia
Sounds like: A producer asking a biotech founder turned politician to get ready for his TV appearance
Ztalmy
Maker: Marinus
Indication: Seizures in cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder
Sounds like: A nefarious Yevgeny Zamyatin character
Opdualag vs. Wainua
Opdualag
Maker: Bristol Myers Squibb
Indication: Unresectable or metastatic melanoma
Sounds like: A Russian prison
Wainua
Maker: AstraZeneca
Indication: Polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis
Sounds like: A Premier League footballer