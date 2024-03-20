FierceMadness is back: Get voting in the 2024 drug name tournament

LAUNCHED: Wednesday, March 20, 7:00 a.m. ET

It’s March, so it’s time for some #FierceMadness. Last year, we channeled the NCAA tournament for the best pharma ad campaigns, but, this year, we’re looking for the best of the best in drug names.

Here’s how it works.

We’ve chosen 64 of the most distinctive drug names to come out of the FDA’s 2022 and 2023 crop of new approvals. Whittling down to 64 from the 92 drug names available was our staff challenge, but now it’s up to you, readers, to deliberate and vote down to the final winner.

Remember, this isn’t about the drugs themselves—neither how well they may work (or not) nor any controversies in how they may have been approved. Our goal is to assess their marketing suitability, considering how well they perform in their respective field and against competitors.

Ready to play? Check out the bracket here (PDF) and see the full Madness 64 list below.

After that, we'll be back with a new round each Wednesday and Monday through Monday, April 8, when you can vote for your championship winner.

Don't forget to tell us why you picked what you picked in the voting poll comments section—and what you think each drug name really sounds like.

Good luck, and happy Madness!

#FierceMadness 2024: The full bracket of 64

Jesduvroq vs. Lamzede

Jesduvroq

Maker: GSK

Indication: Anemia due to chronic kidney disease

Sounds like: When you hit your finger with a hammer, but it’s in front of your children so you’re trying not to swear

Lamzede

Maker: Chiesi

Indication: Non-central nervous system manifestations of alpha-mannosidosis

Sounds like: A vegan meal

Pluvicto vs. Lunsumio

Pluvicto

Maker: Novartis

Indication: Prostate-specific membrane antigen-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer following other therapies

Sounds like: A new planet

Lunsumio

Maker: Roche

Indication: Relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Sounds like: A Japanese wrestler

Briumvi vs. Camzyos

Briumvi

Maker: TG Therapeutics

Indication: Relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis

Sounds like: A sixth-generation cheese

Camzyos

Maker: Bristol Myers Squibb

Indication: Obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

Sounds like: A Spanish holiday resort

Voquezna vs. Mounjaro

Voquezna

Maker: Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Indication: Helicobacter pylori infection

Sounds like: A sports drink with a kick

Mounjaro

Maker: Eli Lilly

Indication: Lowering blood sugar levels in Type 2 diabetes

Sounds like: A legendary medieval sword fighter

Vtama vs. Amvuttra

Vtama

Maker: Dermavant

Indication: Plaque psoriasis

Sounds like: A mouthful

Amvuttra

Maker: Alnylam

Indication: Polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis

Sounds like: A pope’s gift

Xenpozyme vs. Daxxify

Xenpozyme

Maker: Sanofi

Indication: Acid sphingomyelinase deficiency

Sounds like: An alien protein

Daxxify

Maker: Revance

Indication: The treatment of cervical dystonia and for the temporary improvement of frown lines

Sounds like: A ray gun to make you sassy

Fruzaqla vs. Sotyktu

Fruzaqla

Maker: Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Indication: Refractory, metastatic colorectal cancer

Sounds like: A European swear word

Sotyktu

Maker: Bristol Myers Squibb

Indication: Moderate to severe plaque psoriasis

Sounds like: Gesundheit!

Terlivaz vs. Imjudo

Terlivaz

Maker: Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Indication: Improve kidney function in adults with hepatorenal syndrome with rapid reduction in kidney function

Sounds like: A Hungarian dance

Imjudo

Maker: AstraZeneca

Indication: Unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma

Sounds like: A self-confident martial artist

Elahere vs. Vabysmo

Elahere

Maker: ImmunoGen

Indication: Recurrent ovarian cancer that is resistant to platinum therapy

Sounds like: An inebriated attempt at Hawaiian

Vabysmo

Maker: Roche

Indication: Neovascular (wet) aged-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema

Sounds like: A new way of saying fantastic

Pyrukynd vs. Rystiggo

Pyrukynd

Maker: Agios

Indication: Hemolytic anemia in pyruvate kinase deficiency

Sounds like: A drunk Scrabble game

Rystiggo

Maker: UCB

Indication: Generalized myasthenia gravis in adults who are anti-acetylcholine receptor- or anti-muscle-specific tyrosine kinase antibody-positive

Sounds like: An Italian village

Beyfortus vs. Xdemvy

Beyfortus

Maker: AstraZeneca

Indication: To prevent respiratory syncytial virus lower respiratory tract disease

Sounds like: A medieval stronghold

Xdemvy

Maker: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Indication: Demodex blepharitis

Sounds like: Elon Musk’s drunk attempt at renaming his business

Tzield vs. Rezlidhia

Tzield

Maker: Provention Bio

Indication: Delay the onset of stage 3 Type 1 diabetes

Sounds like: An electronic barrier

Rezlidhia

Maker: Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Indication: Relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation

Sounds like: A new Disney princess

Krazati vs. Leqembi

Krazati

Maker: Mirati Therapeutics

Indication: KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer in adults who have received at least one prior systemic therapy

Sounds like: A crazy party

Leqembi

Maker: Eisai

Indication: Alzheimer’s disease

Sounds like: An inspirational French aphorism

Cibinqo vs. Brenzavvy

Cibinqo

Maker: Pfizer

Indication: Refractory, moderate to severe atopic dermatitis

Sounds like: A game of cheeky bingo

Brenzavvy

Maker: TheracosBio

Indication: Glycemic control in adults with Type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise

Sounds like: Heard in a copy of "Pirates of the Caribbean"

Jaypirca vs. Skyclarys

Jaypirca

Maker: Eli Lilly

Indication: Relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma in adults who have had at least two lines of systemic therapy, including a BTK inhibitor

Sounds like: A strong coffee

Skyclarys

Maker: Biogen

Indication: Friedreich’s ataxia

Sounds like: A high-rise building

Zavzpret vs. Paxlovid

Zavzpret

Maker: Pfizer

Indication: Migraine treatment

Sounds like: A Turkish fast-food restaurant

Paxlovid

Maker: Pfizer

Indication: Mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19

Sounds like: A bizarre Pac-Man sequel

Inpefa vs. Columvi

Inpefa

Maker: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Indication: Heart failure

Sounds like: An anti-fascist offshoot group

Columvi

Maker: Roche

Indication: Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, not otherwise specified, or large B-cell lymphoma arising from follicular lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy

Sounds like: An ancient Roman detective

Daybue vs. Zynyz

Daybue

Maker: Acadia

Indication: Rett syndrome

Sounds like: How my five-year-old insists debut is spelled

Zynyz

Maker: Incyte

Indication: Metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma

Sounds like: Drug naming companies may be running out of ideas

Rezzayo vs. Qalsody

Rezzayo

Maker: Melinta Therapeutics

Indication: Candidemia and invasive candidiasis

Sounds like: A phrase used when you’ve had a great nap in the day

Qalsody

Maker: Biogen

Indication: Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in adults who have a SOD1 gene mutation

Sounds like: From the makers of “Better Call Saul” comes “better Qalsody”

Elfabrio vs. Veozah

Elfabrio

Maker: Chiesi

Indication: Fabry disease

Sounds like: The lost Spanish Mario brother

Veozah

Maker: Astellas

Indication: Moderate to severe hot flashes caused by menopause

Sounds like: A Broadway play

Epkinly vs. Zurzuvae

Epkinly

Makers: AbbVie/Genmab

Indication: Relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and high-grade B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy

Sounds like: Someone who watches too many streaming episodes

Zurzuvae

Maker: Biogen

Indication: Postpartum depression

Sounds like: A mouthful

Izervay vs. Talvey

Izervay

Maker: Iveric Bio

Indication: Geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration

Sounds like: A new app for scanning the land

Talvey

Maker: Johnson & Johnson

Indication: Relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior therapies

Sounds like: A little too close to talc…

Elrexfio vs. Veopoz

Elrexfio

Maker: Pfizer

Indication: Relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior lines of therapy

Sounds like: A new dinosaur found in Mexico

Veopoz

Maker: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Indication: Patients 1 year old and older with CD55-deficient protein-losing enteropathy

Sounds like: Double-plus good!

Zilbrysq vs. Ojjaara

Zilbrysq

Maker: UCB

Indication: Generalized myasthenia gravis in adults who are anti-acetylcholine receptor antibody positive

Sounds like: Absolute zero

Ojjaara

Maker: GSK

Indication: Intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis in adults with anemia

Sounds like: “What’s my name?”

Exxua vs. Pombiliti

Exxua

Maker: Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals

Indication: Major depressive disorder

Sounds like: Someone who’s always leaving

Pombiliti

Maker: Amicus

Indication: Late-onset Pompe disease

Sounds like: The ability to treat Pompe disease (this feels a little on the nose)

Rivfloza vs. Velsipity

Rivfloza

Maker: Novo Nordisk

Indication: Urinary oxalate levels in patients 9 years and older with primary hyperoxaluria type 1 and relatively preserved kidney function

Sounds like: An exuberant DJ

Velsipity

Maker: Pfizer

Indication: Moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults

Sounds like: A deodorant brand you wouldn’t want to buy

Bimzelx vs. Omvoh

Bimzelx

Maker: UCB

Indication: Moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy

Sounds like: Throwing away unwanted antacids

Omvoh

Maker: Eli Lilly

Indication: Ulcerative colitis

Sounds like: A new age prayer

Loqtorzi vs. Defencath

Loqtorzi

Maker: Coherus Biosciences

Indication: Recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma when used together with or following other therapies

Sounds like: How you close the door in a magical kingdom

Defencath

Maker: CorMedix

Indication: Reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adults with kidney failure receiving chronic hemodialysis

Sounds like: A Dungeons and Dragons character

Augtyro vs. Ryzneuta

Augtyro

Maker: Bristol Myers Squibb

Indication: ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer

Sounds like: A virtual reality game where you’re the bad guy

Ryzneuta

Maker: Acrotech Biopharma

Indication: Neutropenia

Sounds like: Getting rid of someone’s charisma

Truqap vs. Ogsiveo

Truqap

Maker: AstraZeneca

Indication: Breast cancer that meets certain disease criteria

Sounds like: A limit on truth

Ogsiveo

Maker: SpringWorks

Indication: Progressing desmoid tumors who require systemic treatment

Sounds like: Oh, give us a go!

Quviviq vs. Ztalmy

Quviviq

Maker: Idorsia

Indication: Insomnia

Sounds like: A producer asking a biotech founder turned politician to get ready for his TV appearance

Ztalmy

Maker: Marinus

Indication: Seizures in cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder

Sounds like: A nefarious Yevgeny Zamyatin character

Opdualag vs. Wainua

Opdualag

Maker: Bristol Myers Squibb

Indication: Unresectable or metastatic melanoma

Sounds like: A Russian prison

Wainua

Maker: AstraZeneca

Indication: Polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis

Sounds like: A Premier League footballer