Fierce Pharma Asia—Moderna's scrapped Japanese plant; Rexulti's adcomm setback; Pfizer's option in 3SBio

Moderna has scrapped plans to build an mRNA plant in Japan. Otsuka and Lundbeck's proposal for Rexulti as part of a PTSD treatment was rejected by an FDA advisory committee. Pfizer's PD-1xVEGF deal with 3SBio includes an option agreement. And more.

1. Moderna, facing uncertain business environment, scraps plan to establish mRNA plant in Japan

Moderna has abandoned a plan to construct an mRNA drug substance plant in Fujisawa, Japan. The decision comes “in light of changes in the business environment both globally and in Japan,” the company said. Moderna pledged to continue providing a “stable supply of vaccines to the country using its global manufacturing network.”

2. Lundbeck, Otsuka's PTSD bid for Rexulti dealt a setback at FDA advisory committee

An FDA advisory committee voted 10 to 1 against recommending Lundbeck and Otsuka’s Rexulti, used alongside Viatris’ Zoloft, for treating post-traumatic stress disorder. Even though several experts hinted that the combo may be effective because of a consistent favorable trend observed across trials, they eventually agreed that the evidence wasn't sufficient to draw a conclusion.

3. Pfizer finalizes 3SBio PD-1xVEGF deal with China option agreement (release, PDF)

Pfizer has finalized its licensing deal for 3SBio’s PD-1xVEGF candidate SSGJ-707. Other than the ex-China portion of the deal featuring a $1.25 billion upfront payment, Pfizer also gained an option to extend the license to cover China. Upon exercise of the option, Pfizer will pay the Chinese company up to $150 million in additional fees.

4. TCG Labs Soleil raises $400M for single-asset biotechs, expands R&D footprint to China

TCG Labs Soleil has secured $400 million, which is the exact same size as its inaugural fund last year. TCG Labs Soleil runs a venture-biotech model with its own R&D hub, aiming to help single-asset biotechs move through clinical proof of concept. The organization has established an R&D site in Shanghai.

5. China’s Novatim licenses BCMA/CD19 CAR-T to Factor’s Erigen (release, Chinese)

China’s Novatim has licensed a BCMA/CD19 dual-targeting CAR-T to Erigen, a company associated with Factor Bioscience. The deal includes $15 million in near-term development milestones, with the total milestone payments potentially reaching $1.32 billion. The candidate, coded KQ-2003, is currently in a phase 1b test in China.

