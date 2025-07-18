Moderna, facing uncertain business environment, scraps plan to establish mRNA plant in Japan

Moderna, already in cash-saving mode amid uncertain vaccine dynamics, is backing off from its plans to construct an mRNA drug substance plant in Japan.

The vaccine maker opted to scrap the project after “careful consideration given the current business environment,” Moderna’s Japan unit said in a Friday press release.

Moderna had originally committed to establishing two facilities at the Shonan Health Innovation Park (iPark) in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan’s city of Fujisawa through a 2023 agreement that was part of the country’s plan to create a domestic manufacturing system for vaccines.

While Tokyo-based Moderna Enzymatics has already completed construction on its drug research and manufacturing facility in iPark, the company has decided that “in light of changes in the business environment both globally and in Japan,” it won’t move forward with its mRNA plant “at this time.”

“Moderna continues to view business expansion in Japan as an important part of its strategy, and will reconsider establishing an mRNA drug manufacturing facility in the future if the business environment is favorable,” the company noted.

Moderna pledged to continue providing a “stable supply” of vaccines to Japan using its global manufacturing network and said it will work with the country’s government and other stakeholders to contribute to public health, including promoting the development of mRNA-based treatments in cancer, rare diseases and infectious diseases.

The company’s completed facility in Japan will “continue to serve as an important foundation for supporting the development of innovative mRNA medicines,” the company added.

After it rose to global prominence in 2020, Moderna went all-in on building its capabilities across the world, including in Japan. In 2022, CEO Stéphane Bancel divulged his hopes to build an end-to-end vaccine manufacturing presence in the country.

The company later made its first-ever M&A move with the 2023 buyout of Japanese DNA supplier OriCiro Genomics K.K. for $85 million.

But as the pandemic eased and COVID-19 moved into its endemic phase, Moderna witnessed a dramatic sales slowdown and has moved to evolve its business. In addition, the Trump administration's attitudes toward vaccines has created additional uncertainties for the vaccine field at large.

In the U.S., Moderna's $590 million government contract for bird flu vaccines has been cut, leaving the company scrambling for alternative funding for late-phase development and manufacturing of the vaccines.

With its sales on the decline, the company has moved to extend its previously announced cost-savings program into 2027 with a goal of reducing its GAAP operating costs by $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion between 2025 and 2027, the mRNA specialist confirmed in a May earnings release.

Moderna’s first-quarter revenues totaled $100 million and its net loss was $1 billion. The drugmaker expects to generate revenues between $1.5 billion and $2.5 billion during 2025 and recently won FDA approval for its next-gen COVID vaccine, albeit in a smaller population than its previous COVID vaccines.

Last year, Moderna hit pause on a $500 million mRNA plant in Kenya that was meant to bring more manufacturing capabilities to Africa, citing declining demand that was “insufficient to support the viability of the factory.” The plant was originally slated to produce up to 500 million injectable doses annually.