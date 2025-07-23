Orient Pharma, AvKARE recall nearly 80K bottles of cholesterol drug over impurity concerns

Taiwanese drugmaker Orient Pharma and AvKARE of Tennessee have each initiated separate recalls of the high cholesterol drug pitavastatin. Both product pulls have been chalked up to failed impurity and degradation tests.

Orient, which launched its recall of 57,504 pitavastatin bottles on June 11, was manufacturing the drug for Teva Pharmaceuticals, according to the FDA's weekly enforcement report.

AvKARE, for its part, issued a recall of 10,133 bottles of pitavastatin on June 26. AvKARE's recall covers multiple lots of the drug that were set to expire between Oct. 31, 2025 and Sept. 30, 2026.

AvKARE's pitavastatin was shipped nationwide, while the products in Orient's recall were distributed in New Jersey, according to the FDA's recall notice.

Both recalls have been logged as Class III, indicating that while FDA regulations have been violated, the products in question are unlikely to cause negative health consequences if used.

Statins are one of the most prescribed drugs in the U.S. The CDC estimated that in 2018 around 92 million adults in the country took statins, representing roughly 35% of adults aged 40 or older.

Statins have been subject to recalls in the past, and in at least one instance, impurity concerns were also the culprit.

Back in 2021, Dr. Reddy’s recalled hundreds of thousands of bottles of its generic version of Lipitor, atorvastatin, from the market due to impurities in the product. As with Orient and AvKARE, Dr. Reddy's recall was also Class III and covered 10,440 90-count bottles and 224,710 500-count bottles.