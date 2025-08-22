Big Pharma bounces back in Q2

After many U.S. biopharma companies posted sales declines in the first quarter, the domestic pharma industry largely bounced back to growth in the second quarter.

In this episode of "The Top Line," Fierce Pharma's Eric Sagonowsky and Kevin Dunleavy break down the numbers behind the industry’s second-quarter performance.

Among U.S. pharma heavyweights, J&J, AbbVie, Pfizer, Regeneron, Bristol Myers Squibb and Biogen each eked out gains this past quarter. Their results varied, with individual stories worth highlighting at each of these major companies.

Beyond earnings, Sagonowsky and Dunleavy also discuss the growing competition in diabetes and obesity treatments between Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, as well as Merck’s rising financial reliance on its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda, among other topics.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: