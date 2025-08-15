The battle of the obesity drug heavyweights

While it’s been easy to grow a bit desensitized to the seemingly unstoppable sales growth of Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly’s GLP-1s quarter after quarter, this most recent earnings season delivered a few surprises. It’s a good moment to jump back in and assess where the two rivals stand in the market and where their pipelines are headed in the near term.

In this week’s episode of "The Top Line," we break down the recent commercial performances of Novo’s and Lilly’s drugs for diabetes and obesity, plus the status of their upcoming oral obesity med prospects. Fierce Biotech’s James Waldron sits down with Fierce Pharma’s Fraiser Kansteiner to discuss the latest in the companies’ ongoing obesity duel, as well as some recent pitfalls that seem common to GLP-1 development and commercialization more broadly.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: