AbbVie, Allergan score FTC approval for $63B merger with one final hurdle left to go

FTC building
The FTC's greenlight for the AbbVie, Allergan merger came nearly two months after the deal passed European regulator scrutiny. (FTC)

AbbVie and Allergan have waited for nearly a year for their much-discussed merger to pass muster. But finally, after pushback from consumer groups and tight scrutiny from regulators, the Federal Trade Commission has granted the megadeal a green light.

The partners face just one final hurdle to consummating their $63 billion deal, which will create the fourth-largest drugmaker in the world when it officially closes.

As part of the agreement, AbbVie and Allergan will offload Allergan's late-stage gastrointestinal candidate brazikumab to AstraZeneca as well as two pancreatic replacement enzymes, Zenpep and Viokace, to Nestlé. 

Webinar

Maintaining Momentum: Applying Recent Regulatory Guidance in the Midst of the Coronavirus

A panel of CATO SMS experts will review the key issues contained in the emerging Agency Guidance and offer thoughts on what changes and options for sponsors may be seen in the coming months.

In addition, only one Allergan board member will be allowed to take a seat on AbbVie's board of directors. Allergan Chairman and CEO Brent Saunders has chosen to step aside, forgoing the board seat "to pursue other opportunities in the sector," AbbVie said in a release.

The merger is pending final closing, and an Irish High Court hearing on the acquisition is scheduled for Wednesday.

RELATED: AbbVie, Allergan merger may face regulatory delay due to COVID-19 despite drug sell-off: report

The FTC green light comes a little more than two months after the European Union gave its own blessing to the deal. In early March, the drugmakers closed a deal with AstraZeneca to offload brazikumab and end the EU's antitrust review. 

Allergan had previously agreed in January to sell off brazikumab, Zenpep and Viokace.

Two weeks after clearing the EU's review, AbbVie and Allergan reached a "consent decree" with the FTC in March to divest the three drugs, hoping to avert additional antitrust scrutiny. 

Editor's note: This story will be updated.

Read more on
M&A megamergers AbbVie Allergan U.S. Federal Trade Commission

Suggested Articles

Rick Bright
Pharma

Ousted BARDA director alleges retaliation by HHS leadership

In an 89-page complaint, former BARDA Director Rick Bright is alleging whistleblower retaliation by HHS leadership. 

by Eric Sagonowsky
A pipette labeled Covid-19
Pharma

Regeneron ramps up COVID-19 antibody supply ahead of human tests

Regeneron has already begun large-scale production of clinical doses and anticipates in-human trials with its lead COVID-19 antibody cocktail in June.

by Angus Liu
Libtayo bottle and box
Pharma

Sanofi, Regeneron's Libtayo, on a roll, scores skin cancer win

Call it Libtayo’s month. After posting data that could help it enter the NSCLC market, Sanofi and Regeneron's drug has rung up a skin cancer win.

by Carly Helfand