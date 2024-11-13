Zimmer Biomet gives Schwarzenegger C-suite title for push to terminate immobility

Zimmer Biomet has hired The Terminator to tell the world that “if you rest, you rust.” The manufacturer of orthopedic medtech products is getting its message about how to increase mobility and maintain joint health out via its newly appointed chief movement officer: Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Landing a C-suite title at a medtech company adds another twist to Schwarzenegger’s multi-hyphenate career. The star scooped up bodybuilding titles in the 1960s and 1970s, was an era-defining action star in the 1980s and 1990s and served as the governor of California from 2003 to 2011. Health is a theme that has run through the years, from a weight-training guide in the 1970s to COVID-19 activism in the 2020s.

Wednesday, Zimmer Biomet revealed Schwarzenegger will continue to promote health in a newly created role at the company. Working with Zimmer Biomet, the star will “motivate, engage and support individuals to increase mobility, maintain joint health and proactively incorporate movement into their daily routines to foster overall health and wellness,” the company said. Here’s what Schwarzenegger had to say about the role.

“Whether it’s setting bodybuilding records or saving the day as an action hero, I'm always looking out for my next role to make an impact,” Schwarzenegger said in a Zimmer Biomet video. “That's why I'm excited to join Zimmer Biomet as a chief movement officer. I love that title, chief movement officer.”

Schwarzenegger, who has had a hip replaced, said Zimmer Biomet’s focus on maximizing mobility and improving health “really resonates with me.” The plan, according to Schwarzenegger, is to combine his “expertise in strength and fitness and my passion for inspiring healthy living” with Zimmer Biomet’s team to “create something really powerful.”

Details of what that means in practice are currently thin on the ground. Zimmer Biomet is encouraging people to sign up for “healthy lifestyle updates” from the company and its new chief movement officer.