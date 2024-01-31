X marks the spot for OPEN Health as it launches new agency

Consulting and healthcare communications agency OPEN Health is launching OPEN X Health as it cements its digital focus.

This comes two years after OPEN snapped up London agency ARK, which focuses on data-driven, digital-first creative campaigns.

That digital aspect becomes a key part of OPEN X, which the agency says is a “new practice focused on providing data-driven creativity to the pharmaceutical industry.”

“The launch of the new OPEN X practice provides clear definition of OPEN Health’s exceptional creative offering, complementing the broad range of OPEN Health capabilities that unlock possibilities for our clients across the product lifecycle,” said Rob Barker, CEO of OPEN Health, in a press release.

Dom Marchant, chief creative officer at OPEN Health, will head up this new practice and is supported by Claire Nysia Gill, president of OPEN X Health.