OPEN Health boosts patient engagement work with Px Group unification

Consulting and healthcare communications agency OPEN Health is tapping Px Group to help boost its patient offerings.

The London-based company announced in a release that it is “combining the strength, expertise, and proven track record” of the Px Group. This collaboration, alongside OPEN Health’s existing patient engagement team, will create a “unified global patient communications, patient research, and creative patient engagement partner,” according to the release.

The Px Group is a division of the U.S. healthcare agency CM Group, which OPEN snapped up back in 2022 and rebranded as part of OPEN in April this year.

The newly combined team will be led by Cherie Myatt. She'll lead alongside Senior Vice President Alexandra Dubois, patient centricity global lead Gavin Jones and Sumira Riaz, a registered health psychologist and cognitive behavioral therapist.

“I am excited to bring together our global experts to focus on engagement with patients, caregivers, community leaders, and advocacy groups,” said Myatt in the release. “Together, we will use the patient voice to improve life-changing treatments across the globe.”

The new unit will add a suite of patient-focused solutions, including offering insights into the lived experience of patients and caregivers with evidence-based methodologies as well as patient-focused communications and “storytelling solutions that educate, connect, and inspire.”