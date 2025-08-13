VML Health names chief transformation officer to guide pharmas' digital innovation

VML Health has stepped up its work on advanced technology, data and artificial-intelligence-enabled strategies by naming Jason Reese global chief transformation officer.

The role puts Reese at the head of the agency’s business transformation and digital innovation efforts, including the expansion of enterprise solutions capabilities. VML Health is investing in the areas to help its pharma and healthcare clients streamline their operations, embed AI and other emerging technologies and achieve desired outcomes, all while complying with regulatory requirements.

VML Health CEO Claire Gillis said in a statement about Reese’s appointment that “harnessing the firepower of digital and enterprise consulting solutions within our health teams is a game changer” amid the current state of the pharma industry.

“Rapid growth, increasing complexity and groundbreaking scientific developments have created critical stress points for many of our clients. In this climate, a siloed approach to business transformation would be disastrous. More than ever in health, integration is key,” Gillis said.

Gillis pointed to Reese’s experience using tech, data and AI to transform health businesses to explain why he is the right person to help address those challenges. Reese previously worked as global vertical lead of health and pharma at VML Enterprise Solutions. Before that, he spent 16 years in various roles at Deloitte, culminating in a stint as health transformation market offering lead.

In the new role, Reese will apply his experience to a business transformation and enterprise solutions offering that includes VML brands such as marketing automation business MAP and AI unit Satalia. The agency also has partnerships with businesses including Adobe, Salesforce, Veeva, Google, Microsoft and AWS.