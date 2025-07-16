Real Chemistry finds its formula, adding a trio of new execs as catalysts for change

Real Chemistry has made a flurry of leadership appointments, including hiring JJ Schmuckler from VML to fill a newly created role while also making changes at 21Grams and its communications group.

Schmuckler has joined the healthcare marketing and communications group as group president and chief revenue officer. Real Chemistry said the role will require Schmuckler to work closely on its largest client partnerships “to unlock new opportunities and deliver meaningful impact.” The company cited the new hire’s cross-functional approach and track record of scaling global operations as a good fit for the role.

At VML, which WPP created by merging Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R, Schmuckler led business development and was involved in expanding business in the biopharma space. Real Chemistry said Schmuckler “played a key role in driving major growth opportunities for both VML and the broader WPP network.”

Elsewhere, Real Chemistry named Michele Terra as president of 21Grams, its advertising and education arm.

Terra joined Real Chemistry last year as president of integrated client experience, a position that gave her a key role in the development of the company’s global client lead model. Previously, Terra spent 14 years at Omnicom. 21Grams disclosed the appointment of Terra weeks after its work with Biogen won Gold at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Finally, in the last of Wednesday’s flurry of executive announcements, Real Chemistry named Brenna Terry as president of integrated communications.

The agency said it hired Terry to “strengthen integrated communications capabilities, drive new business growth and help clients address complex health challenges through audience intelligence and creative strategy.” Terry joins the agency from Burson and worked at AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson earlier in her career.