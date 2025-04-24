UCB partners with Dr. Pimple Popper in ongoing hidradenitis suppurativa campaign

Like several other biopharmas before it, UCB has turned to perhaps the most recognizable dermatologist in the U.S. to add star power to a skin-condition-focused campaign.

The Belgian pharma has picked Sandra Lee, M.D., better known as Dr. Pimple Popper, to join the “Make HStory” initiative it launched a year ago to raise awareness about hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).

In a series of posts on the campaign’s dedicated Instagram page this week, UCB announced the partnership with Lee and shared clips from a discussion between the derm and a trio of HS patient advocates, dubbed the “HStory Makers.”

The conversation revolved largely around the daily experience of living with HS, including encounters with misinformation about the condition, the importance of finding both a support system and a dermatologist who specializes in HS and tips for how to prepare for derm visits.

The group also spoke about recent advancements in HS treatments, comparing the progress made in the space to the similar boom in the psoriasis field about a decade ago and celebrating the hope that such advancements can bring to people with HS. Though Lee did highlight the emergence of biologics to treat the chronic skin condition, she stopped short of singling out UCB’s own Bimzelx, an IL-17 monoclonal antibody that earned FDA approval in HS at the end of last year.

HS is estimated to affect about 1% of the adult population, per UCB, and can cause severe pain and flare-ups that include nodules, abscesses and pus-discharging fistulas in areas like the armpits, groin and buttocks.

Lee has previously shown support for UCB’s work to boost awareness and education around HS. Last August, she attended the company’s inaugural HS Summit, moderating a session about creating meaningful conversations between patients and their healthcare providers.

Meanwhile, Dr. Pimple Popper has become a go-to spokesperson for a handful of other dermatology drug makers. She’s appeared in several campaigns for Sun Pharma, including a tongue-in-cheek commercial that debuted last year in support of topical acne treatment Winlevi. And, last fall, she joined forces with Incyte, doing double duty as both patient and expert in its “Moments of Clarity” campaign for eczema treatment Opzelura.