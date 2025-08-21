Swoop, iSpot team up to tackle TV ad transparency for pharma

Swoop and iSpot have joined forces to deliver insights into cross-platform ad exposures against specific audiences for healthcare and pharma marketers.

Through the newly announced partnership, advertisers will be able to use iSpot’s measurement and outcomes tools to evaluate ad viewership and engagement among Swoop’s consumer and healthcare professional audience segments. Swoop provides its clients with the segments as part of an offering designed to help brands find and engage specific groups of U.S. patients and physicians.

The partnership arrives at a time when the fragmentation of viewers across various platforms has become a significant obstacle for advertisers. ISpot, for its part, has unified linear, on-demand and streaming TV ad measurements to help address the challenges created by the migration of audiences between different formats.

“Health-related marketers need to understand and reach the right consumers and healthcare providers across the multitude of online platforms available with efficiency and scale,” Kurt Robinson, executive vice president of business development at Swoop, said in a statement. “We’re excited to work alongside iSpot and give the industry a way to measure this efficacy on cross-platform viewing behavior.”

The partners made the case that using iSpot’s tools to understand how and where Swoop’s audiences engage with ad campaigns will help advertisers better target their ideal consumers and optimize the reach and frequency of their online omnichannel campaigns.

By unlocking those insights, the partners said in Thursday’s announcement that they see opportunities for advertisers to “further drive down-funnel business outcomes and improve patient outcomes.”

The partnership adds another element to the offering that Swoop has knitted together since spinning off from the agency Real Chemistry last year. Swoop began this year by acquiring MyHealthTeam, a business that runs more than 60 patient communities.