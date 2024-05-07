A surprise leader for April's largest TV drug ad spender as Otsuka, Lundbeck knock AbbVie from its perch

Otsuka and Lundbeck’s atypical antipsychotic Rexulti has taken the crown away from AbbVie as the largest TV drug ad spender in April, according to the latest data out from real-time ad trackers iSpot.TV.

AbbVie, which has dominated these monthly lists all year (and indeed throughout nearly all of 2023), finally saw its reign come to an end at the hands of Rexulti.

The drug, which is licensed for schizophrenia and more recently for agitation in Alzheimer’s disease patients, saw Otsuka and Lundbeck spend $30.2 million across two TV spots, propelling it from third place in March to an unexpected top spot in April.

It was a close competition, with AbbVie spending just $200,000 less on its blockbuster immunology med Skyrizi, which came in second place. This amount was $6 million more than what AbbVie spent on its second major immunology med Rinvoq, which ranked third with a spend of $24.2 million.

Sanofi and Regeneron's immunology drug Dupixent was pushed into fourth place on April’s top spenders’ list, down from its typical third-place spot.

In fifth place, Bristol Myers Squibb's drug Sotyktu for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis dropped one position compared to the previous month. Following closely in sixth place is Camzyos, a new drug for symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which climbed three places since March.

In seventh place is Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim's diabetes drug Jardiance, which was once a consistent top 10 performer alongside similar medications from companies like Novo Nordisk. However, overall spending on diabetes drug ads has declined this year..

In eighth place is the third AbbVie drug in its bipolar disorder and major depressive disorder therapy Vraylar, which was not listed in March but has become more of a regular on these lists.

Taking the ninth spot is Merck’s HPV vaccine Gardasil, down three spots and $3.4 million in spend since March. Rounding off the top 10 is BMS' oncology therapy Opdivo, which dropped two spots in April. This marks BMS’ third drug in the top 10, as the company plans to invest heavily in marketing both old and new drugs in 2024.

Total spending for April was $191.4 million, up from a healthy $188 million in March and much higher than the $168.4 million registered in February.

Check out the top 10 pharmaceutical drug ad spenders as compiled for Fierce Pharma Marketing by iSpot.TV below.

1. Rexulti

Movement: Up two spots

What is it? Otsuka and Lundbeck’s atypical antipsychotic

Est. national TV ad spend: $30.2 million (up from $23.4 million in March)

Number of spots: Two (one Alzheimer’s, one depression)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Still Masking” (est. $18.5 million)



2. Skyrizi

Movement: No change

What is it? AbbVie’s immunology drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $30 million (up from $24.8 million in March)

Number of spots: Seven (four psoriasis, two Crohn’s, one psoriatic arthritis)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Sailing” (est. $14.4 million)

3. Rinvoq

Movement: Down two spots

What is it? AbbVie’s JAK inhibitor

Est. national TV ad spend: $24.2 million (down from $31 million in March)

Number of spots: Three (one arthritis, one Crohn’s, one eczema)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Volleyball and Skiing” (est. $9.6 million)



4. Dupixent

Movement: Up one spot

What is it? Sanofi and Regeneron’s immunology drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $23 million (up from $18.7 million in March)

Number of spots: Eight (three eczema, four asthma, one gastrointestinal)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Stay Ahead” (est. $7.7 million)

5. Sotyktu

Movement: Down one spot

What is it? Bristol Myers Squibb’s moderate to severe plaque psoriasis drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $21.3 million (up from $19 million in March)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Live Unfiltered” (est. $21.3 million)

6. Camzyos

Movement: Up three spots

What is it? Bristol Myers Squibb’s drug for symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

Est. national TV ad spend: $15.9 million (up from $14 million in March)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “Mike” (est. $9.5 million)

7. Jardiance

Movement: Not listed last month

What is it? Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s diabetes drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $12.8 million (up from $10 million in March)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Musical: Office” (est. $12.8 million)

8. Vraylar

Movement: Not listed last month

What is it? AbbVie’s bipolar disorder and major depressive disorder therapy

Est. national TV ad spend: $11.5 million (down from $12.3 million in March)

Number of spots: Four

Biggest-ticket ad: “A Lift: Home” (est. $6.4 million)

9. Gardasil

Movement: Down three spots

What is it? Merck’s HPV vaccine

Est. national TV ad spend: $11.3 million (down from $14.7 million in March)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “Casting Call” (est. $11.3 million)

10. Opdivo

Movement: Down two spots

What is it? Bristol Myers Squibb’s oncology therapy

Est. national TV ad spend: $11.2 million (down from $14.4 million in March)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Advanced Lung Cancer” (est. $11.2 million)